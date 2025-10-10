MMA analyst wants to see Alex Pereira fight Carlos Ulberg before heavyweight move

By Harry Kettle - October 10, 2025
Carlos Ulberg speaks during a UFC Perth press conference, opposite Alex Pereira celebrating after his win at UFC 320

MMA analyst Laura Sanko has given her thoughts on Alex Pereira fighting Carlos Ulberg before a heavyweight switch.

Right now, the sky is the limit for Alex Pereira. He defeated Magomed Ankalaev to recapture the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 320 and ever since then, many have been questioning what’s next for him – whether it be Carlos Ulberg, Jiri Prochazka or perhaps a move to heavyweight.

Pereira wants to go up to heavyweight to face Jon Jones at the White House, but not everyone is on board with that idea. If anything, a heavyweight move would make more sense if he was going after a third world title in a third weight class, which would make him the first fighter ever to achieve that goal.

In a recent interview, Lauro Sanko had the following to say about Pereira’s future and what she wants to see next for ‘Poatan’.

 

Sanko wants to see Pereira vs Ulberg

“For Alex, he’s already doing such extraordinary things, I feel like we are fans want to see how far he can push the envelope,” Sanko told MMA Junkie. “How extraordinary can he be? Yes, I would like to see him at some point, I don’t know if it’s next because I would love to see that Carlos fight, but at some I’ve got to see him at heavyweight. How incredible would that be to be his story, to go win a fight, or even a title at heavyweight? That would be insane.

“I would love to see him fight Carlos, and if he gets win over Carlos, I’ve got to see him at heavyweight at some point,” Sanko said. “I saw some people arguing that Jiri jumped the line with his knockout. I don’t think so just because we’ve already seen that fight, as amazing as Jiri’s phoenix rising from the ashes was. But I want to see the Carlos fight first.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

