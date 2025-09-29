Alex Pereira plans to ‘put on a show’ against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320: ‘Going to be a great fight’

By Cole Shelton - September 29, 2025
Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira plans to put on a great performance to reclaim his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

Pereira suffered a decision loss to Ankalaev earlier this year to lose his title, and he’s getting an immediate rematch. Although the first fight wasn’t too close, Pereira is confident that he has all the tools to pull off the upset and reclaim his belt.

“What motivates me is getting my belt back,” Pereira said on UFC 320 Countdown. “Before our first fight, he said he was going to do all these things and (he) didn’t do anything. Ankalaev, where did he hurt me? Where did he do damage? I believe I can be better than him, beat him, shut down his game, and put on a show for everyone. It’s going to be a great fight. I’m coming to get that win.”

Pereira is the underdog ahead of UFC 320, and he’s confident he has all the tools to beat Ankalaev.

Alex Pereira vows to get his belt back

Alex Pereira believes he can keep the fight standing and land the more damaging shots to get the win and reclaim his belt.

“I’ve done a lot in the UFC, but I still have a lot to do,” Pereira added. “I’m locked in, and this will be a different fight. I’m getting my belt back.”

If Pereira does pull off the upset and beat Ankalaev, it would be a statement win and only further cement his legacy. But, it will be easier said than done, as Ankalaev had his number in the first fight and has looked unbeatable as of late.

Pereira enters the bout with a record of 12-3. Before the loss to Ankalaev, he had defended his light heavyweight title three times with knockout wins over Khalil Rountree, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

UFC Octagon lighting

UFC 322 adds pivotal lightweight fight to MSG card headlined by Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 29, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Merab Dvalishvili shares interesting assessment of JDM vs. Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 29, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has weighed in on the upcoming UFC welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira may have greased in their first fight

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has suggested that Alex Pereira may have been greasing during their first fight earlier this year.

Dana White Jon Jones
Henry Cejudo

Dana White will cave and let Jon Jones fight at UFC White House, says former champion

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes that Dana White will eventually cave and allow Jon Jones to fight at the White House next year.

Jorge Masvidal
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal calls for UFC White House showdown with rival Leon Edwards

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has called for a collision with rival Leon Edwards at the White House next year.

Dana White UFC press conference

UFC boss Dana White gives his thoughts on the importance of free speech

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025
Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in
UFC

Dustin Poirier responds to fan asking if he misses fighting following retirement

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has revealed whether or not he misses fighting after his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Carlos Ulberg KOs Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth
UFC

Dominick Reyes reacts to UFC Perth KO loss against Carlos Ulberg

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

Dominick Reyes is in good spirits following a knockout loss this past Saturday.

Israel Adesanya UFC fight
UFC

Israel Adesanya no longer interested in marquee UFC fight: 'I've moved on'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

Israel Adesanya is no longer seeking a rematch with an unexpected rival.

Ronda Rousey UFC press event
UFC

Ronda Rousey urged to avoid UFC comeback: 'We're talking about years off'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

Ronda Rousey has stoked the flames regarding a potential UFC comeback, but one former fighter advises against it.