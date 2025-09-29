Alex Pereira plans to ‘put on a show’ against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320: ‘Going to be a great fight’

Alex Pereira plans to put on a great performance to reclaim his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

Pereira suffered a decision loss to Ankalaev earlier this year to lose his title, and he’s getting an immediate rematch. Although the first fight wasn’t too close, Pereira is confident that he has all the tools to pull off the upset and reclaim his belt.

“What motivates me is getting my belt back,” Pereira said on UFC 320 Countdown. “Before our first fight, he said he was going to do all these things and (he) didn’t do anything. Ankalaev, where did he hurt me? Where did he do damage? I believe I can be better than him, beat him, shut down his game, and put on a show for everyone. It’s going to be a great fight. I’m coming to get that win.”

Pereira is the underdog ahead of UFC 320, and he’s confident he has all the tools to beat Ankalaev.

Alex Pereira vows to get his belt back

Alex Pereira believes he can keep the fight standing and land the more damaging shots to get the win and reclaim his belt.

“I’ve done a lot in the UFC, but I still have a lot to do,” Pereira added. “I’m locked in, and this will be a different fight. I’m getting my belt back.”

If Pereira does pull off the upset and beat Ankalaev, it would be a statement win and only further cement his legacy. But, it will be easier said than done, as Ankalaev had his number in the first fight and has looked unbeatable as of late.

Pereira enters the bout with a record of 12-3. Before the loss to Ankalaev, he had defended his light heavyweight title three times with knockout wins over Khalil Rountree, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill.