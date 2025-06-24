Alex Pereira believes he’s fought tougher opponents than Magomed Ankalaev

UFC icon Alex Pereira is of the belief that he has fought tougher opponents than Magomed Ankalaev during his combat sports career.

As we know, Alex Pereira fell short in his last UFC outing as he lost his UFC light heavyweight championship to Magomed Ankalaev. Ever since then, fans have been questioning when he’s going to get back in the Octagon – but in a very uncharacteristic mood, ‘Poatan’ has decided to take his time before rushing back into what will likely be an immediate rematch.

RELATED: Alex Pereira takes shot at Magomed Ankalaev amid social media beef

Of course, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the aforementioned idea of a rematch and what exactly it would look like. In a recent interview, Pereira didn’t hold back when analyzing Ankalaev’s abilities in comparison to some of his other opponents.