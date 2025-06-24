Alex Pereira believes he’s fought tougher opponents than Magomed Ankalaev
UFC icon Alex Pereira is of the belief that he has fought tougher opponents than Magomed Ankalaev during his combat sports career.
As we know, Alex Pereira fell short in his last UFC outing as he lost his UFC light heavyweight championship to Magomed Ankalaev. Ever since then, fans have been questioning when he’s going to get back in the Octagon – but in a very uncharacteristic mood, ‘Poatan’ has decided to take his time before rushing back into what will likely be an immediate rematch.
RELATED: Alex Pereira takes shot at Magomed Ankalaev amid social media beef
Of course, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the aforementioned idea of a rematch and what exactly it would look like. In a recent interview, Pereira didn’t hold back when analyzing Ankalaev’s abilities in comparison to some of his other opponents.
Pereira’s thoughts on Ankalaev
“Right now, took some time to recover my body, to heal,” Pereira told The Schmo through an interpreter. “I’m going to Brazil right now, keep healing a little bit, spend some time with my family. We are in talks with the UFC, we’re gearing up. Let’s see. Maybe something around October.”
“I’ve definitely fought tougher opponents,” Pereira said of Ankalaev. “The situation itself on that day, the circumstances, made him a hard opponent, but I’ve definitely fought people way harder than him.” “I’m definitely hungry, but it was a fight that many thought that I won,” Pereira said. “Honestly, in my mind, I see myself as still the champ because the way that people treat me, the way they look at me.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What do you make of these remarks made by Alex Pereira? Do you believe that he will get an immediate rematch and if he does, will he regain the title? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC