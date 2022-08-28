Adriano Moraes issues statement following knockout loss to Demetrious Johnson: “See you in a trilogy match”

Former ONE Flyweight Champion Adriano Moraes has spoken out after being defeated by Demetrious Johnson in their rematch.

Moraes and Johnson did battle a second time this past Friday night (August 26) in the ONE on Prime Video 1 headliner. The action was held inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The ONE Flyweight Title was up for grabs.

Back on April 7, 2021, Moraes stunned the MMA world by knocking out “Mighty Mouse” in the second round to successfully retain the gold.

It was payback time for Johnson in the rematch. This one went to the fourth round where Johnson rocked Moraes with a right hand followed by a flying knee to shut the lights off Moraes. Johnson is now the new ONE Flyweight Champion.

Moraes took to his Twitter account to issue a statement following the defeat to “Mighty Mouse.”

All right !!! I’m okay! Congratulations to @MightyMouse and thank you for a great fight. It’s was honor share the circle again with you, see you in a trilogy match !! 1×1 — Adriano Moraes (@adrianomkmoraes) August 27, 2022

This is Moraes’ first loss since June 23, 2018. He was riding a three-fight winning streak. His pro MMA record now drops to 20-4.

As for Johnson, this was his first MMA bout since losing his first scrap with Moraes. He did have a mixed rules match with Rodtang Jitmuangnon back on March 26, 2022. Johnson won that bout via second-round technical submission.

Where ONE goes next with the flyweight title remains to be seen. It’s clear that Moraes is hoping for a trilogy bout but some fans have been calling for fresh matchups as MMA is known for being in trilogy overload as of late.

Do you think Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 is next? Let us know in the comments below!