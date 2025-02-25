Daniel Cormier: Henry Cejudo’s retirement mistake has come back to haunt him

Cormier on Cejudo’s Misfortunate Since Unretiring

During a recent edition of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Guy,” Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen reflected on Henry Cejudo’s decision to retire back in 2020 before deciding to return to the Octagon. Cormier thinks the move has come back to haunt “Triple C.”

“It felt like a money play if we’re calling it a spade a spade,” Cormier said. “It was like, ‘I’m the double champ, I just beat Dominick Cruz. Pay me more,’ and Dana was calm, cool, and collected because not many 135-pounders have to be paid more. It’s just the truth. Sean O’Malley, yeah you got to pay a guy like that because he feels like he can move the needle, but not all 135-pounders have to get paid.

“It felt like Henry made a big play and I think the big play backfired, man, because he got rid of the best years of his career.”

Sonnen agreed with Cormier and mentioned that the money Cejudo made as a defending champion was far greater than the position he finds himself in now. Sonnen said that Cejudo is essentially fighting to get back to the spot he had pre-retirement.

Prior to his first retirement, Cejudo was riding a six-fight winning streak. He has now dropped fights against Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and Song Yadong.