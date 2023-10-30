Conor McGregor says he can “relate” to Alexander Volkanovski’s comments about needing to stay active: “I must return to my way of living”

By Susan Cox - October 30, 2023

Conor McGregor is saying he can ‘relate’ to Alexander Volkanovski’s comments about needing to stay active.

Conor McGregor

It was a week ago, at UFC 294, that Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) took a fight (on late notice) with Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) and was defeated by KO at 3:06 of Round 1.  While not the outcome the 35 year old had hoped for, he spoke about how important it is for him to stay active in the cage.

At the post fight press conference, ‘The Great’ shared why he took the fight with Makhachev:

“To be honest, I wasn’t training as much as I should’ve. But, I thought I had to do it. I had to take it. I’m telling myself it’s meant to be. I was struggling a bit, not fighting, doing my head in. I don’t know how. Everything’s fine. I have a beautiful family, but I don’t know. I think you just need to keep busy. That’s why I just asked the UFC to keep me busy. I just need to be keeping busy. I need to be in camp, otherwise, I’m going to do my head in.”

It was during the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou this past weekend (where Fury won a controversial split decision) that Conor McGregor spoke of his journey and struggles over the past three years. The Irishman also made reference to Volkanovski’s comments following his loss at UFC 294.

“I’ve been kept from my living for three years now, understand that. I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss – imagine what that does … you hear what Alexander Volkanovski said? I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job, so it’s beyond frustrating…I just want the date. My date, please.”

‘Notorious’ has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) at UFC 291. Following that loss, McGregor required surgery to repair his tibia and fibula, keeping him out of commission.

Conor McGregor is finally back in the USADA testing pool, and the hope is that he’ll be back in action in April of 2024 at UFC 300. Apparently he’s ready to get back to his ‘job’ and is looking to the UFC to confirm a date, time and place.

Are you looking forward to seeing McGregor back in the Octagon in 2024?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

