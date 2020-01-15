Conor McGregor wants to box Floyd Mayweather again: ‘I know I beat Floyd if we rematch’

Conor McGregor is looking to rematch Floyd Mayweather.

The two fought back in the summer of 2017 in one of the most hyped combat sports fights of all-time. It paired the biggest MMA star against the biggest boxing star, in the boxing ring where, in the end, it was Mayweather who got the job done.

Yet, McGregor believes he had success in the fight and says Mayweather is even interested in the rematch.

“I’d like to rematch Floyd. I think we should rematch Floyd. I mean, he’s flirting with it, and they want all this,” Conor McGregor said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “And he can go and pick someone else. It’s not gonna be the same. It’s not. I’ve done phenomenal in that bout.”

If they fight again, Conor McGregor is confident he would beat Floyd Mayweather.

“I know I’d beat Floyd, I’d beat Floyd if we rematched, when we rematch. He’s not gonna do a mixed martial arts bout like he said. It was supposed to be me boxing, and then we’ll do a mixed martial arts bout,” he added. “That was what was said. And it came out of his mouth as well, and it was not written, but it was a verbal agreement. And obviously, that’s not gonna happen. I’m not going to push him on that, either. But I would like to box him. I think that would be a good rematch.

“You never know [if it could happen this year].”

Whether or not the two will get to rematch is to be seen. But, Conor McGregor has been talking about boxing more and more lately as he even brought up a possible bout against Manny Pacquiao.

Would you be interested in seeing a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/14/2020.