Tristan Hamm launches own boxing promotion, announces next fight

By Cole Shelton - November 27, 2025
Tristan Hamm

Influencer-turned-boxer Tristan Hamm is taking the next approach to his boxing career.

Hamm had been boxing under the Misfits brand, but he has yet to get a fight this year. So, he’s taking matters into his own hands as he’s launched his own promotion, Hamm Promotions, which will co-promote the WBC Cruiserweight world title rematch between Badou Jack and Noel Mikaelian.

“I’m officially announcing I will be going back in the ring on December 13 in Hollywood, California,” Hamm said to BJPENN.com. “I will be a featured event at the Badou Jack vs. Noel Mikaelian WBC cruiserweight title fight. I’m honored to be part of the card. … It’s the official launch of my own promotion, Hamm Promotions. We are partnered up with Championing Mental Health. We all know that most fighters are going through something, so having some support with that goes a long way. A lot of the proceeds go to free health care and free therapy for every fighter on the card.”

Hamm decided to get into promoting once he realized he needed to take matters into his own hands, so he could box and get more experience.

“I put my career in the hands of KSI and Misfits, and KSI didn’t fight at all this year,” Hamm added. “Not many cards happened. I thought it was time to put matters into my hands. Obviosuly, I had to do a lot of thinking; to build a promotional company is a lot of work.”

Tristan Hamm is looking for an opponent for his return bout

Not only is Hamm building his own promotion, but he will also box on the card. The Canadian influencer-turned-boxer said he offered BKFC fighter Uly Diaz the fight, but he declined. He will also offer Mike Perry the bout, but he believes Perry won’t want to take it on short notice, which he doesn’t fault him.

So, instead, Hamm said he has an opponent in mind who’s interested in the bout, but they are still finalizing it.

“We put offers out. Uly Diaz declined to fight,” Hamm said. “You had him on your show, and he said he wanted to fight. We gave him the option, and he said no. So, we have a couple of other options. We put some feelers out to guys in Misfits, and we will put an offer to Mike Perry. I will announce an opponent soon.”

Tristan Hamm said launching his own promotion will allow him to build up his profile and stay more active to get bigger fights in Misfits.

But the focus for Hamm is now building up his boxing promotion, which kicks off with a bang as the main event is the WBC Cruiserweight world title rematch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

