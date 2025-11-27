Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Conor McGregor to a rehab facility in Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has invited Conor McGregor to a rehabilitation facility in Dagestan as their feud continues.

For the longest time now, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have been bitter enemies. It dates back almost a decade, with their one and only sanctioned fight taking place at UFC 229 in late 2018. On that night, it was Nurmagomedov who was able to pick up the win, and he did so in fairly dominant fashion, dropping Conor on his way to a submission victory.

Alas, McGregor hasn’t quite been able to let their rivalry go, and that much is an understatement. He has continued to throw shots at Khabib over the years on social media, with Nurmagomedov opting to reply every now and then. Of course, he has also shown sympathy, even suggesting previously that he believes the Irishman can change his ways.

However, after Conor recently accused Khabib of disgracing his father’s name by using an NFT to scam fans, the star from Dagestan hit back, and he hit back hard.

My count is 56 former drug addicts, at my rehabilitation centers in Dagestan, that I treated.

Come to Dagestan @TheNotoriousMMA they’ll take care of you here.

Mexico didn’t help you, as far as I can see. pic.twitter.com/yZBc8gmkob — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 26, 2025

Khabib sends an invitation out to McGregor

Do you believe that these two will ever be able to settle their differences once and for all, or are they destined to be enemies for life? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!