Bare Knuckle Boxer Uly Diaz calls out Tristan Hamm for Misfits fight in Miami: “I used to beat him up in sparring”

Former bare-knuckle boxer Uly Diaz is looking to put on his gloves and box influencer Tristan Hamm in Misfits.

Diaz fought for the BKFC title and interim title throughout his lengthy bare-knuckle career. However, he announced his retirement from bare-knuckle boxing back in August. Although he retired from bare-knuckle, he did fight at the first Dirty Boxing event and now wants to get into boxing and get on a Misfits card.

“I’m hoping Misfits comes to town because Tristan Hamm and I got a date as soon as Mams (Taylor) lets us sign the contract… I know Tristan, we have sparred before, there’s been some disses going on, and I called him up and told him let’s make a fight, no need to talk on the internet. I hope Mams sends the contract,” Diaz said to BJPENN.com.

Diaz says Hamm has called him out on social media, which has made him want the fight. But, he is surprised Hamm called him out, given they used to train together, and Diaz claims he beat up the Canadian every time they sparred.

“He got better every time I sparred against him,” Diaz said. “Me and him would be a good fight, but you could ask him, I used to beat him up in sparring, so if it goes like that, we know who is winning… I think he sees an opportunity. I’m an older guy, and I don’t know, maybe he thinks he lost it. Misfits is coming to Miami, so they know I’m down here, and I sell out stadiums in Miami.”