Bare Knuckle Boxer Uly Diaz calls out Tristan Hamm for Misfits fight in Miami: “I used to beat him up in sparring”

By Cole Shelton - May 23, 2025

Former bare-knuckle boxer Uly Diaz is looking to put on his gloves and box influencer Tristan Hamm in Misfits.

Uly Diaz

Diaz fought for the BKFC title and interim title throughout his lengthy bare-knuckle career. However, he announced his retirement from bare-knuckle boxing back in August. Although he retired from bare-knuckle, he did fight at the first Dirty Boxing event and now wants to get into boxing and get on a Misfits card.

“I’m hoping Misfits comes to town because Tristan Hamm and I got a date as soon as Mams (Taylor) lets us sign the contract… I know Tristan, we have sparred before, there’s been some disses going on, and I called him up and told him let’s make a fight, no need to talk on the internet. I hope Mams sends the contract,” Diaz said to BJPENN.com.

Diaz says Hamm has called him out on social media, which has made him want the fight. But, he is surprised Hamm called him out, given they used to train together, and Diaz claims he beat up the Canadian every time they sparred.

“He got better every time I sparred against him,” Diaz said. “Me and him would be a good fight, but you could ask him, I used to beat him up in sparring, so if it goes like that, we know who is winning… I think he sees an opportunity. I’m an older guy, and I don’t know, maybe he thinks he lost it. Misfits is coming to Miami, so they know I’m down here, and I sell out stadiums in Miami.”

Uly Diaz tells Tristan Hamm to sign the contract

The hope is that Uly Diaz can get the boxing match against Tristan Hamm later this year. Although he knows Misfits plays well, he says this is also about teaching fighters a lesson, not to call him out.

“We can make this a good fight. The young guy vs the old guy, experience vs less experience. I’m going to pass the test of time… I’ve been through many wars, so when it comes to experience, I have years over him, and that plays a factor. Especially if it’s down here and he’s in enemy territory,” Diaz said.

Ultimately, no deal is done, but Diaz says the holdup isn’t on his end.

“Tell Tristan to stop running, sign that contract, and get this smoke,” Diaz concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate reveals that she's undecided on her fighting future

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Mateusz Gamrot explains why he isn't a fan of Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC contender Mateusz Gamrot has explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of fellow lightweight Paddy Pimblett.

Holly Holm
UFC

Holly Holm explains decision to return to boxing after UFC departure

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC veteran Holly Holm has explained her decision to make a return to professional boxing after her exit from the promotion.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
UFC

UFC star Ilia Topuria's former head coach explains the two parting ways

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria’s former head coach has opened up on why the two have decided to go their separate ways.

Movsar Evloev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, MMA
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev claims next fight is booked — but it won't be a UFC title shot

BJ Penn Staff - May 22, 2025

Movsar Evloev won’t be getting his UFC title shot just yet.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC, MMA, Arman Tsarukyan

UFC star Paddy Pimblett challenged to summer fight by No. 1 contender: 'It makes sense'

BJ Penn Staff - May 22, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC, MMA
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals how he spent Conor McGregor winnings, 'will not recoup' investment

BJ Penn Staff - May 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed what he did with the money he made for beating fellow UFC legend Conor McGregor.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev fires back at UFC analyst over claims of ducking Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025

Islam Makhachev has caught wind of one well-known UFC analyst’s ducking accusations, and he’s responded.

Tim Welch Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley's coach shares surprising comments on Merab Dvalishvili ahead of UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has received some surprising comments from Sean O’Malley’s head coach.

Jack Della Maddalena Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena reveals key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 22, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena has shared some key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad.