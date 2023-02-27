Jon Jones explains why he took aim at Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 285: “Once I saw that, my tone changed”

Jon Jones has explained why he took a shot at Francis Ngannou ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 285 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Jon Jones will fight in the UFC for the first time in three years. He’ll take on Ciryl Gane, with the UFC heavyweight championship being on the line.

Many had hoped to see him battle Francis Ngannou but as a result of ‘The Predator’ leaving the promotion, that won’t be happening.

Ahead of UFC 285, ‘Bones’ used a recent interview to take a shot at the former champ.

“I don’t think I deserve any criticism. I’m here, I’m here. Francis has the opportunity to face me and he opted out of the opportunity. If anyone should be criticized, it is Francis Ngannou. If I’m correct, he was offered the biggest contract in heavyweight history. He had the opportunity to be the guy to dethrone me,” Jones said to RMC Sport.

“He didn’t believe in himself, Francis didn’t believe in himself, he wasn’t willing to gamble on himself. I felt bad for the fans, I know that would’ve been a massive fight for the fans and people all around the world would’ve loved to see that event. I’m not counting it out, I could see Francis going and fighting in boxing and doing whatever he is going to do. I think he is always going to be welcomed back to the UFC. That is always going to be a big, big fight and I will be ready for him.”

Following some backlash, Jones has explained his actions.

I found an interview of Francis talking about he’ll forever be the undisputed champion because no one beat him. Once I saw that, my tone changed. I thought I would tell how I really felt. He did make the right decision, he left before I came back. Smart move! — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 25, 2023

Jones goes after Ngannou

