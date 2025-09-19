Arman Tsarukyan “more likely to be Pimblett than Gaethje” for UFC title shot

By Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan leans more toward Paddy Pimblett than Justin Gaethje as far as who will get the next shot at the UFC lightweight championship. After halting Charles Oliveira with strikes at UFC 317, newly minted UFC 155-pound titleholder Ilia Topuria is still awaiting his first title defense.

While many do think Tsarukyan is potentially next up for the title, there is a chance that the promotion pursues other options outside of the number two-ranked contender. Justin Gaethje is the number five-ranked lightweight, has often come through for the promotion in tight spots, but he has also secured multiple prior title shots. While Pimblett is ranked number seven at lightweight, he has the longest-running narrative with Topuria as the two have had an outside of the octagon rivalry for years now.

When giving an overview of the lightweight division and how he sees things playing out there at the championship as well as title contender level, Tsarukyan said,

“[Justin] Gaethje won’t fight [Ilia] Topuria… I think it’s more likely to be [Paddy] Pimblett than Gaethje. I think he’ll defend his title, and if Islam [Makhachev] wins the title, he’ll move up to 170 and want to become a triple champ… He won’t want to fight me because he can make more money fighting Islam, and he has the chance to become the first ever triple champion in history and earn big money.”

Arman Tsarukyan competes tomorrow with a former UFC lightweight champion

Arman Tsarukyan will be testing skills against an individual who is interwoven in that UFC lightweight title lineage. That combatant in question was also the WEC lightweight champion previously. Tsarukyan will be taking on Benson Henderson in a submission grappling contest at ACBJJ 18 on September 19th.

Before the action kicks off at Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow, Russia, there was a press conference held to further spotlight this clash between the past and present of UFC lightweight competitors.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan UFC

Related

UFC Perth

UFC Perth co-main event falls out from card

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he's rooting for Mario Bautista against Umar Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is hoping Mario Bautista defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.

Dana White, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Dana White rips notion that UFC lacks big stars entering massive Paramount deal

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025

Dana White is lashing out at those who claim the UFC has a problem building new stars.

Joe Rogan UFC commentator
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan wishes UFC could've worked things out with current PFL champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025

Joe Rogan has lamented on the failed relationship between UFC and a popular PFL star.

Mario Bautista workout
UFC

Mario Bautista predicts title shot if he defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025

Mario Bautista believes a win over Umar Nurmagomedov would take him to the promised land.

Tom Aspinall training

Tom Aspinall wants a quick turnaround after fighting at UFC 321

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025
Jon Jones and Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Michael Bisping agrees with Dana White's stance on Jon Jones' return

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping agrees with Dana White regarding Jon Jones potentially not fighting at UFC White House.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison doesn't expect much trash talk in build-up to Amanda Nunes fight

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025

Kayla Harrison has said she doesn’t expect much trash talk in the build-up to her proposed superfight against Amanda Nunes.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

MMA analyst wants to see fresh opponents for Alexander Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025

MMA analyst Michael Chiesa has given his thoughts on what the future should hold for Alexander Volkanovski.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor "Not in the right mindset to run for president", says Artem Lobov after ‘Notorious’ drops out of Irish race

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025

Conor McGregor has pulled out of the Irish presidential race, and his estranged former training partner, Artem Lobov has weighed in on that. Lobov prepares to return to competition after over four years on the sidelines, with his return adversary being someone with ties to Lobov’s friendlier days with McGregor.