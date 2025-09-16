Former Canelo Alvarez victor congratulates Terence Crawford on Canelo win

By Dylan Bowker - September 15, 2025
Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Result

Canelo Alvarez lost his status as undisputed super middleweight champion over the weekend to Terence Crawford. A decorated fighter who has previously defeated the former has weighed in on the bout. Dmitry Bivol took to his social media to offer up his thoughts on ‘Bud’ Crawford entering rarefied air by jumping up multiple weight classes and becoming an undisputed champion once again.

Crawford became the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion across three different weight categories in the four-belt era. ‘Bud’ did so by way of a unanimous decision inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This further bolstered an astonishing resume for ‘Bud’ Crawford. One that has seen him capture world titles across five different weight categories.

This effort over the weekend that saw him remarkably become the undisputed super middleweight champion in what was his first-ever pro fight at 168 pounds. When the unified light heavyweight champion spoke about this massive blockbuster bout that was broadcast on Netflix on Saturday, September 13th, Dmitry Bivol said,

“It was a great fight between two legendary fighters. Technique, skill, IQ, and power! Congratulations to Terence Crawford on a well-earned victory! You deserve this”

Canelo Alvarez and how his fight with Dmitry Bivol played out

Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol shared the ring together in May 2022. The former moved up from 168 pounds to pursue the latter’s 175-pound crown. The WBA light heavyweight crown held by Bivol was on the line in that contest. That fight saw Alvarez take his second-ever professional boxing loss in that fight. The height and reach advantage was utilized quite well by Bivol. The Russian worked at range with surgical precision en route to retaining his WBA belt over the Mexican superstar.

Bivol would win on points throughout a masterclass performance that also saw him show elite defensive mastery. His defense against Canelo actually usurped what Floyd Mayweather was able to when he himself fought Alvarez. That Mayweather fight saw Alvarez take that aforementioned first loss inside the ring. The Bivol setback marked that second blemish on Alvarez’s pugilistic ledger.

