UFC Perth co-main event falls out from card

The initially scheduled penultimate fight of the night at UFC Perth has now been scrapped from the event. Ibo Aslan and Junior Tafa will no longer be throwing down in a light heavyweight contest on September 27th, as announced by the promotion.

An emergent injury caused the bout to fall out, although the Ultimate Fighting Championship did not specify which of the combatants fell to said injury.

Jimmy Crute versus Ivan Erslan will now be positioned as the second-last fight of the night. Also, Junior’s brother Justin Tafa will be featured on the main card in a battle with Louie Sutherland.

UFC Perth and the remainder of the main card so far

Beyond Crute vs. Erslan and Tafa vs. Sutherland, the main card for UFC Perth still has several featured fights set to go down. In the main event of the night, Carlos Ulberg will take on Dominick Reyes in a consequential contest at 205 pounds. Ulberg versus Reyes will see the number three and number seven contenders collide, respectively.

Jack Jenkins is 2-2 in his last four and looks to rebound into the win column against Ramon Taveras. ‘The Savage’ is also looking to redirect his path toward winning ways after Tavares fell to Davey Grant last December.

Jake Matthews looks to extend his winning streak to four straight in his third fight of 2025 when he does battle with Neil Magny. Magny is the winningest welterweight in UFC history, and the stalwart of 170 pounds looks to keep adding to his record-setting accolades in the division next week.

Also, Tom Nolan will take on Charlie Campbell to round out the UFC Perth main card at this juncture. After taking his lone pro MMA loss in his UFC debut, Nolan has been on a roll as he rides a three-fight winning streak into the octagon. Campbell is a former Bellator MMA as well as CFFC vet, with this being his third UFC outing. While Campbell has lost on Contender Series, he has yet to taste defeat on the UFC’s main stage.