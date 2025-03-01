Austen Lane expecting a “bloody war” against Mario Pinto at UFC Vegas 103: “We can both throw leather”

Austen Lane wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight in the UFC.

Lane picked up his first UFC win as he beat Robelis Despaigne by decision back in October. It was a massive win for him as it was the final fight on his deal, but he admitted he wasn’t sure if the UFC would re-sign him.

“I thought it was about a coin flip, about a 50% chance of getting re-signed and a 50% chance of them saying thanks for everything, see you later,” Lane said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Lane was re-signed, he says he was originally offered to fight a heavyweight who trains at Xtreme Couture. That ruled out him going back to Vegas to do his camp, so he made the move to American Top Team in Florida.

“I had to change some things because originally my opponent was supposed to be out of Xtreme Couture so I couldn’t come out to Vegas,” Lane added. “So, I ended up doing my entire fight camp at American Top Team and when my opponent fell out, six-seven weeks ago, I decided to stay at American Top Team because they were so good to me.”