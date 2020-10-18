Krzysztof Jotko announces he is out of his UFC on ESPN+ 39 fight against Makhmud Muradov, Kevin Holland fills in

UFC middleweight contender Krzysztof Jotko announced he is out of his upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 39 fight against Makhmud Muradov.

Jotko took to his social media on Sunday to announce that a broken toe will keep him out of action, knocking him out of his fight against Muradov in two weeks. Here’s what Jotko wrote on Twitter, noting that he had a rough time at training camp from the get-go.

Unfortunetly, my next fight against Makhmud won’t happen. This camp wasn’t easy from the start. Few days ago at sparrings I broke my toe, so there is no way to fight. So sorry @MakhmudMuradov that I’m out from the fight with 2 weeks notice. Hope to see you soon in the octagon! 👊 pic.twitter.com/ooavRqnAfC — Krzysztof Jotko (@JotkoMMA) October 18, 2020

The UFC worked quickly to secure a replacement opponent as Kevin Holland will now step in on short notice to fight Muradov in what should be a terrific fight. It is unfortunate that Jotko is out with his injury, but this new fight with Holland and Muradov looks great. Hopefully, Jotko is able to heal up soon and potentially take on the winner of this fight. Shawn Bitter of Cageside Press was the first to report that Holland was filling in on short notice for Jotko. The addition of this new fight makes UFC on ESPN+ 39 even stronger on paper.

Jotko (22-4) is just on the periphery of the top-15 in the UFC middleweight division. The 31-year-old Pole has won his last three fights in a row with decisions over Eryk Anders, Marc-Andre Barriault, and Alen Amedovski. Jotko was previously a ranked fighter but a three-fight losing skid knocked him out of the top-15. After winning his last three fights, the hope was a big win over Muradov to get him closer, but that won’t happen anymore.

