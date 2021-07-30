Riddick Bowe set to make boxing return against Lamar Odom this October in Miami

The celebrity boxing world continues to surprise the masses as 53-year-old Riddick Bowe prepares to return to face Lamar Odom.

From the Paul brothers to Mike Tyson and beyond, the celebrity boxing sphere has been fascinating to watch over the course of the last few years – and to think, this all technically started with British YouTuber Joe Weller.

Now, as per TMZ, we’re going to get something a little bit out of the ordinary as former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe locks horns with two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom.

Waking up to learn that Canelo-Plant is off but Riddick Bowe-Lamar Odom is on. HASHTAG BOXING — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) July 29, 2021

The fight is set to take place on October 2 through FITE TV at James L. Knight Arena in Miami, Florida. It follows on from Odom’s debut inside the squared circle last month when he knocked out Aaron Carter in the second round.

The basketball player turned reality TV star certainly isn’t shying away from any big challenges and will likely do whatever it takes to put in a solid effort against Bowe who, as we know, holds a 43-1 (1) professional record with his last bout taking place in December 2008.

