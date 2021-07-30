Jorge Masvidal claims UFC rival Colby Covington has hired police for protection

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that Colby Covington has hired police for his own protection due to his rivalry with “Gamebred”.

The former American Top Team friends and teammates have been throwing shots at one another for longer than most of us can remember. Covington hasn’t been afraid to throw his previous friendships from ATT well and truly under the bus, and while his Dustin Poirier feud has been nasty to watch, his encounters with Masvidal have seemingly cut even deeper.

When Jorge was asked about why he hasn’t fought Colby yet, he made quite a surprising accusation.

He’s hired some cops for protection. https://t.co/vZSsH4lQWz — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

“He’s hired some cops for protection.”

Nobody really knows how accurate those claims are but based on how personally Masvidal takes a lot of these insults, it wouldn’t be all too surprising. These two welterweights both have fascinating fight styles and as we look ahead to the future it wouldn’t be all too shocking to see them throw down.

For now, though, Colby Covington has to focus his attention on trying to claim the UFC welterweight title from Kamaru Usman when they meet in a rematch for the strap at Madison Square Garden later this year.

