Ric Flair details the intense smoke session he had with boxing legend Mike Tyson: “I thought I died”

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is recounting an intense smoke session he had with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Flair, 74, is an American professional wrestler who had a career spanning over 50 years and is regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

Mike Tyson, 57, is an American professional boxer who competed from 1985 to 2005 and is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

The ‘Nature Boy’ sat down on the podcast ‘This Past Weekend’ with Theo Von and explained how he got super faded one night with ‘Iron Mike’ in the Hamptons.

Ric Flair, compared the incident to an injury he suffered in 2017, where he was placed into a medically induced coma.

‘TMZ‘ posted the interview to ‘X’ wherein Flair stated:

“I just said, I’m gonna smoke as much as you right now brother.”

“I’m about a three or four hit guy.”

“I said to myself … ‘Did I die? Have I just died? I feel like I did when I was in my coma. But I can think, and I don’t think I could think when I was in my coma. That’s the way I was talking to myself.”

Ric Flair and Mike Tyson are partners in the weed biz and aren’t shy about sharing their smoke sessions. The pair have been in business since August 2022 selling edibles, vapes and pre-rolls.

Boys and their toys or in this case ‘smokes’.

What do you think of Ric Flair opening up about his antics with Mike Tyson?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!