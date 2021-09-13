Preliminary estimate released for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley pay-per-view buys

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley boxing event drew an estimated 480,000-500,000 buys.

The report indicates that other sources are suggesting the final figure could be slightly lower than that but ultimately, it’s going to be around the half a million range. Some will opt to see this as a decent outcome whereas others are of the belief that given the build it received, Paul vs Woodley probably should’ve done better in the long run.

The pay-per-view was available for $59.99 in the United States and went down in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The next big question on everyone’s lips is who Jake Paul is going to fight next after his narrow split decision win over Woodley. The popular opinion is that he could wind up tussling with Tommy Fury after suggesting he wants to go up against a “real boxer” next, but either way, it feels like there’s still some juice left in the tank with regards to what “The Problem Child” could achieve.

Are you surprised by the 500,000 figure listed for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley? If so, did you expect it to be higher or lower? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!