Conor McGregor reacts to skirmish with Machine Gun Kelly: ‘I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers’

Conor McGregor has opened up on his skirmish with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the VMA’s on Sunday.

A video emerged showing the two getting into a scuffle on the red carpet. According to TMZ, McGregor asked MGK for a photo, which the rapper declined and reportedly shoved the Irishman which caused him to spill his drink. McGregor then threw his drink at Kelly and the two then got into an altercation and they were forced to be separated.

It was then reported that security had a hard time getting Mcgregor away from the red carpet.

“They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again,” a source said to PageSix, adding, that the photographers “weren’t happy” and were “saying they were going to boycott Conor because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn’t walk.”

“[McGregor] was ready to throw fists,” the second source said, adding, “Security was having trouble holding him back.”

However, Conor McGregor has since spoken about it to ET where he said nothing happened. He also claims he doesn’t even know who Machine Gun Kelly is, despite him reportedly asking for a picture.

“Absolutely nothing (happened),” McGregor said to ET. “I don’t know. I just showed up and I don’t know. I don’t even know the guy to be honest with you.”

When asked if the scuffle was just a rumor then, Conor McGregor says it was as he only fights real fighters.

“Just rumors. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight,” McGregor said. “I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Conor McGregor, of course, is coming off a broken leg TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Poirier at UFC 257 in his return to the Octagon.

