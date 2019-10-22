Oscar De La Hoya sued for alleged sexual assault

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is being sued for an alleged sexual assault & battery incident.

TMZ Sports is reporting that a woman is filing the lawsuit under the alias of “Jane Doe” in order to protect her identity, with the timeline dating back to 2016 when she first met the former boxing champion. The incident in question, however, occurred in November 2017 when she was invited to De La Hoya’s then-new home in Pasadena, California.

De La Hoya was said to be heavily intoxicated when the assault occurred, which has been described in heavy detail during the aforementioned report.

De La Hoya has been floating in and out of the public eye over the course of the last few years, with his Golden Boy MMA venture being a particular source of controversy when he decided to book the third fight in the trilogy between Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell.

In regards to his own past indiscretions, De La Hoya was accused of rape back in 1998 when he was just 25. He has also admitted to having a substance abuse issue, entering a drug and alcohol treatment facility as recently as September 2013.

The Plaintiff in question for this issue claims that De La Hoya laughed at her after she protested to him physically abusing her in a sexual manner, before taking it upon herself to leave the home.

The alleged is demanding unspecified damages for sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. As of this time, there has been no word from the Oscar De La Hoya camp.