Oscar De La Hoya slams Ryan Garcia for “still crying” about the post-fight presser: “THAT is the reason you lost”

Oscar De La Hoya has slammed Ryan Garcia over some members of his team not appearing for the post-fight press conference after his loss to Gervonta Davis.

Last month, Ryan Garcia failed to overcome Gervonta Davis as he was stopped in their blockbuster boxing collision. It was a match-up that many had been craving, and when we got it, the contest certainly didn’t disappoint.

In equal measure, though, fans were certainly interested to hear what ‘King’ Ryan had to say in the aftermath of the bout. He was particularly critical of his team, believing that some of them had abandoned him after the defeat.

That led us down the path of a heated interaction between Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya, a man who had been with him throughout large spells of his career.

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia exchanged words on Twitter 👀 pic.twitter.com/BXV5hc0lgJ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 2, 2023

De La Hoya: “Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre sill crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is own YOU and your “advisor” Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept the INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that.”

Garcia: “Okay buddy, you got it all figured out. Tired of you disrespecting my whole career and you think non of it matters. Loyalty and common sense is lost in your head. Stop treating people that way and think they will just accept it.”