Nate Diaz releases his own promo for UFC 244 main event

UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz has released his own promo in anticipation of UFC 244’s blockbuster main event.

Stockton’s favourite son will fight Jorge Masvidal at Madison Square Garden with the BMF Championship on the line. Both men are coming off of fantastic victories, with Diaz defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 and Masvidal knocking out Ben Askren at UFC 239.

The fight is widely considered to be one of the most intriguing welterweight showdowns in the recent history of the division, with pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even being tipped to appear in New York City in order to wrap the belt around the waist of the winner.

The promo, as you can probably imagine, has been receiving widespread acclaim from the mixed martial arts community as we gear up for next Saturday’s mammoth title encounter.

The expectation is that the winner of this Diaz vs. Masvidal fight could go on to face whoever walks out of Las Vegas as champion when Kamaru Usman defends the Welterweight Championship against Colby Covington at UFC 245. Alas, even if that does prove to be the case, many will argue that the only belt that will be on the line in that potential encounter will be the divisional title itself.

But before the inevitable chaos of sorting out the top of the division begins, many want to sit back and simply bask in the glory of this fight. It’s not often that the UFC is able to capture lightning in a bottle as they’ve done here, but with 11 days remaining until fight night, the hype is at an all-time high.

Who do you think will come out on top when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz collide in NYC?

