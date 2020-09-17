Video | Mike Tyson nukes coach in latest training footage

Even at 54 years old, Mike Tyson is still not a guy you want to be punched by. His coach Rafael Cordeiro recently found that out the hard way.

Cordeiro, a renowned MMA striking coach, has been working with Tyson as the boxing legend prepares for an eight-round exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. this November. In one of their recent training sessions, the coach absorbed an absolute bomb from his student.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., both legends of the squared circle, will meet in an eight-round heavyweight exhibition bout. The clash was originally expected to occur on September 12, but has been postponed to November 28.

Because the bout is an exhibition, neither man is supposed to be looking for a knockout, but both seem to be approaching the experience as a legitimate fight.

“Hey, if the opportunity comes, I’m always looking for it,” Tyson told TMZ recently.

“[It’s] no different [from a real fight],” Jones told MMA Junkie. “I mean, the first three rounds, he’s gonna be dangerous. He was like that in his prime. He’s like that now. He’s a guy that can knock you out from Round 1 to Round 12, so in the eighth round he’ll still be dangerous. But if you can get the fatigue factor to set in, then you got a better chance. So for me, I got to try and work off the second half of the fight more so than I work off the first half.”

The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card, which will also feature appearances from stars like Badou Jack, Jake Paul and Nate Robinson, will be available on pay-per-view and on the social media platform Triller at a price point of $49.99. Will you be tuning in?