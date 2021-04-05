NFL Icon Ray Lewis narrates 2021 PFL season campaign entitled “MMA’s League Is Back”

Two-time SuperBowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis lends his distinct and intense voice as he narrates the 60-second promo video for Professional Fighters League or PFL’s kick-off campaign for their 2021 season entitled “MMA’s League Is Back.”

Ahead of their season opener on April 23rd, the PFL tapped one of the most exciting players in American Football history to give millions of MMA fans all over the world something to truly be excited about.

Lewis joined the PFL family earlier this year after being named as the head of the league’s newly-formed Athletic Advisory Board.

“PFL’s season format is a game-changer in MMA. Every fight means something, and it accelerates the level of intense competition. April 23 – it’s on!” said Lewis.

The spot was created by PFL Studios, behind the direction of Chief Digital Officer Dan Ghosh-Roy, conceptualized by Global Marketing Manager Goldyn Belgarde, and designed by Art Director Juliana Barcia.

The ‘MMA’s League is Back’ promo campaign is just the first part of a bigger, more powerful campaign entitled “More Than A Fight”, which highlights the magnitude of the situation each time a fighter steps into the PFL cage.

For the top-tier talent that compete in the PFL, each time the cage door closes behind them is an opportunity to change their lives. Each time a PFL fighter steps inside the cage, it’s an opportunity to move closer to the PFL championship and a million-dollar paycheck.

“The ‘MMA’s League Is Back’ creative embodies the PFL brand, previewing the star-studded roster and what fans around the globe can expect this year,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “This will undoubtedly be our biggest season yet, as we have elite fighters from more than 25 countries around the world, the best broadcast team in the sport, and a primetime platform when we return to action April 23 on ESPN.”

The PFL’s upcoming 2021 season is bound to be an exciting one, as it’s set to feature some of the biggest names in MMA, including some of the PFL’s newest acquisitions in former UFC champions Fabricio Werdum and Anthony Pettis, former Bellator champion Rory MacDonald, and three-division boxing world champion Claressa Shields.

Apart from bringing in some of the biggest stars in MMA, the PFL has also continued to lead the industry in terms of innovation. For the 2021 season, the league is set to introduce real-time stats via their SmartCage technology.

The PFL has also partnered with industry-leading brands such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, GEICO, CarParts.com and Socios to continue to accelerate its global expansion.