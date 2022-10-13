Le’Veon Bell believes win over Uriah Hall will begin climb to the top of boxing: “I want to be the best at what I do”

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell is ready to shock the world against Uriah Hall.

The world of crossover boxing has seen celebrities from all walks of life enter the ring. Former NFL players, such as Frank Gore, have competed. Former NBA players such as Deron Williams have competed, as have YouTubers such as KSI and Jake Paul.

However, with the exception of some comments from ‘The Problem Child’, few crossover boxers have shown any interest in boxing for gold. However, it appears that one man is interested in doing exactly that. That man is former NFL All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler debuted in boxing in September against Adrian Peterson. In the exhibition matchup, Bell scored a highlight-reel knockout over his fellow NFL running back. As it turns out, that won’t be the final time that Bell competes.

The former NFL All-Pro is set to return later this month in his professional debut against Uriah Hall. The former UFC middleweight contender retired from MMA following a loss to Andre Muniz earlier this year.

‘Prime Time’ has stated that the only reason he’s fighting Le’Veon Bell is to get to Jake Paul, who fights Anderson Silva on the same card. That is not the same case for the former NFL player. His goal is to get to the top level of boxing, and possibly fight for a championship.

.@LeVeonBell wants to reach the highest level of boxing he can 🥊#HallBell pic.twitter.com/8TuP6qXuai — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 13, 2022

“I want to be the best in what I do,” stated Bell in a virtual press conference on Thursday. “When I started playing football at a young age, at some point I said I wanted to be the best running back in the world. Everyone has their view, I may have accomplished that, I might not have. But, I feel like I got to the point that I was a first-team All-Pro, which is the hottest level you can make in the NFL.”

He continued, “For boxing, I want to do that same thing. I want to be the best I can possibly be and reach the highest level I possibly can. I know it’s going to take a lot of heart work and dedication, and I plan on doing that.”

Le’Veon Bell seems confident ahead of his professional boxing debut, however, oddsmakers aren’t as convinced. Currently, Uriah Hall is a heavy favorite to win on October 29th.

What do you make of the former NFL player’s comments? Do you think he’ll win on October 29th? Sound off in the comment section below!

