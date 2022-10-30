MMA Fighters react after Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collided in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona.

The highly anticipated fight took place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

‘The Problem Child’, 25, had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins coming by knockout. Jake Paul (6-0) was coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley in his most recent effort last December, which served as a rematch after he previously edged out a split decision win over ‘T-Wood’ back in August of 2021. Prior to those fights, the YouTube sensation had earned a TKO win over Ben Askren, a KO win over Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his boxing debut.

Meanwhile, Anderson Silva (3-2) transitioned into boxing shortly following his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ‘The Spider’ scored a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to the squared circle, and then knocked out Tito Ortiz in devastating fashion last September (see that here).

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs Silva’ boxing match proved to be a back-and-forth war. Ander Silva got off to a decent start in the fight, and even seemed to be toying with ‘The Problem Child’ in Round 3. However, Jake Paul would eventually turn the tide in his favor, even scoring a knockdown in the eighth and final round. The bout went the judges’ scorecards for decision, but it was clear Paul had done enough to earn the victory.

Official Result: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva by unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73 x2)

Check out how MMA Fighters reacted to tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ boxing match below:

How is Jake Paul the favorite vs Anderson Silva? I mean…seriously? — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) October 29, 2022

Maaannn are we about to get our hearts broke?! — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

Round 1 Paul #SilvaPaul — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Judges currently have it three rounds to none favoring Paul — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 30, 2022

I might be dumb but I think Anderson busts him up — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) October 30, 2022

Paul not liking when Anderson moves forward. #silvavspaul — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Round 2 Silva! 1 round a piece #silvavspaul — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

https://twitter.com/chrisweidman/status/1586572984902471683

Anderson Silva being Anderson Silva is exactly why we’re all watching this fight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

Close, but I think Jake did slightly more to take round 3. 2-1 Paul. #silvavspaul — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Jake Paul out here givin away so many free hugs — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

Jake and Silva Going Crazy 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 30, 2022

Close round. Jake winning early and Silva looking strong at the end. Jake maybe did more tho. 3-1 Jake possibly #SilvaPaul — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Round 5 all Anderson! Needs to keep coming forward. 3-2 Paul ahead. #SilvaPaul — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Headed to round 6 and this is anyones fight. @SpiderAnderson has been the aggressor the majority if the fight. #SilvaPaul — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 30, 2022

We got a fight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

Hate to say it but Jake might’ve just edged out that round. 4-2 Jake #SilvaPaul — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

These Mfs Going At It 💯 #JakevsSilva — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 30, 2022

Round 7 for Jake. I have it 5rounds to 2 for Jake. Anderson needs a knockout in this last round! #SilvaPaul — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Anderson Silva:

Anderson still the goat look good for 47 years old — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

Boxing fight of the year is gonna be a MMA guy vs a YouTuber — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 30, 2022

Dana White somewhere breaking his 300 inch tv right now 😂😂😂 #paulvssilva #PaulSilva — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022

🤦🏿‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 30, 2022

