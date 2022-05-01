Amanda Serrano issues statement following split decision loss to Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano was quick to address her split decision loss to Katie Taylor.

Serrano was challenging Taylor for the undisputed female lightweight championship. The action was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The crowd was deafening in favor of both Taylor and Serrano. It was clear that Taylor got the superstar treatment in MSG.

The bout went the distance and it lived up to the billing. Taylor was in big trouble in the fifth round and looked to be on the verge of going down. She weathered the storm and rallied down the stretch. It was enough to earn Taylor the split decision victory.

After the fight, Serrano took to her Twitter account to express gratitude to her supporters.

“Hey my ppl I didn’t get the decision but I think I fought a great fight. Congratulations to Katie Taylor, who promised me we would rock the house. I’m happy we made women’s boxing look great tonight. Now I go & start spending some of this money lol.”

Behind the scenes, Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn are credited with making the fight possible. Paul co-founded Most Valuable Promotions and he signed Serrano. Taylor fights under Matchroom Boxing.

While Paul and Hearn worked together and things started off friendly, the two have been trading barbs as of late. That certainly didn’t change after the fight.

Jake Paul has expressed his belief that Serrano was robbed of a victory. Taylor fired back, saying Paul didn’t know anything about fighting. Jake responded by reminding Taylor that he played a significant role in making the super fight a reality.

Time will tell what happens next with Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano but there’s already some buzz regarding a rematch. Hearn wants it to happen in Ireland and Paul says Serrano would accept.

