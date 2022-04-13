Jake Paul beats boxing champions right now, says Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya believes Jake Paul is the real deal.

Paul is currently 5-0 as a pro boxer and coming off a highlight-reel KO win over Tyron Woodley back in December. He has said he will be returning in August but the opponent is unknown. Although many have been critical about Paul and his boxing career, De La Hoya says ‘The Problem Child’ is legit and could beat champions right now.

“Let me tell you one thing about Jake Paul,” De La Hoya said. “He’s the real deal. I’m going to tell you that. With only four or five fights, and the way he’s taking it serious, Jake Paul is the real deal,” De La Hoya said to TMZ Sports. “And I dare anyone who has boxing, who has MMA experience to call him out because I can tell you one thing this guy can beat a lot of good champions, even maybe great champions. Jake Paul’s on to something because he’s taking it serious. This is not a one-off, a two-off, a three-off, no. He wants to become a world champion and there’s no way out of becoming a world champion, tou have to fight the very best and he’s doing it right. I just have to say that, that Jake Paul is doing the right thing.”

According to Oscar De La Hoya, he says Jake Paul is doing everything right with his career and people only discredit him because he is famous. De La Hoya says he sees the skill in Paul and believes he will be a champion in the future.

“He’s on his way to becoming a contender, and he’s on his way to becoming a world contender, then a world champion. If he keeps it up, with all the social media stuff, look, everybody wants to be him,” De La Hoya said. “Think about it, everybody wants followers, everybody is on social media. What’s wrong with him having 19 plus million followers? It’s wonderful for the sport, enough with that BS, let him be. He’s doing the right thing and is great for boxing. I really hope he does become world champion.”