Jake Paul responds following call out from MMA legend Anderson Silva

While he may still be basking in the glory of his win over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is still having to face questions about what could be next for him as his boxing journey continues.

Anderson Silva decided to throw his name into the hat after a dominant knockout win over Tito Ortiz and when asked about the prospect, “The Problem Child” made it clear that he’s a different kind of animal compared to who Silva has already faced in the squared circle.

“I have a lot of respect for Anderson [Slva]. He’s an MMA legend. I was a fan of his growing up. He’s said nothing but nice things about me, so there’s a mutual respect there. Anderson’s done great against Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but I’m not that, I’m not those guys. I’m fast, I’m explosive, I’m young, I’m hungry, and I’m only getting exponentially better every single day in the gym.”

