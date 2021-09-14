Mackenzie Dern claims she was offered a fight with Carla Esparza but ‘The Cookie Monster’ turned it down

Mackenzie Dern has claimed she was offered a fight against Carla Esparza – only for “The Cookie Monster” to turn it down.

Dern managed to extend her win streak to four back in April with a nasty submission triumph over Nina Nunes, bringing her overall record to 11-1. On the flip side, Esparza has won five straight with her victory over Yan Xiaonan putting her firmly in line for a title shot against Rose Namajunas.

Unfortunately that fight went to Zhang Weili and as per the aforementioned Dern, Esparza has turned down the chance to take her on with Mackenzie now preparing to fight Marina Rodriguez next month.

“They (the UFC) offered Carla Esparza but I think maybe she wanted to wait for the belt,” Dern said. “So who knows? Maybe being in a good fight in the main event (against Marina Rodriguez), I can jump in front and maybe go to the belt.“

“I don’t know if she (Esparza) was on her honeymoon, she had just fought Yan (Xiaonan),” Dern explained. “She had a great performance, you know, so I don’t think she got injured or anything in that fight but, I don’t know how good her camp was, she was probably tired — just take a little time (off). I know she felt like she should get the belt, and I agreed. If it wasn’t Zhang Weili, I would think Carla.“

Quotes courtesy of LowKickMMA

Do you think Mackenzie Dern or Carla Esparza will get a title shot in the next twelve months? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!