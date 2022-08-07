Jake Paul releases unedited footage of sparring session with Hasim Rahman Jr: “I always give you all the truth!”

Jake Paul has responded to Hasim Rahman Jr. leaking sparring footage by posting a clip of his own.

Paul and Rahman were expected to fight this month inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout ended up being canceled and the claim from Paul’s team was that Rahman wasn’t going to be able to make the contracted weight.

Rahman claimed Paul was simply too afraid to face him and has since gone running to try to fight a fellow YouTuber. Rahman had the following to say in the caption of his leaked sparring footage:

This boy puts out what he wants to put out, but he “beat my ass” in sparring 😅😂 I told y’all I had the training wheels on with this goofy 🤡 the first opportunity he had to run from this fight he took it! Now he’s running to fight @ksi 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ this boy never wanted no smoke Fr pic.twitter.com/FF0JUPqpcV — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) August 6, 2022

“This boy puts out what he wants to put out, but he “beat my ass” in sparring. I told y’all I had the training wheels on with this goofy. The first opportunity he had to run from this fight he took it! Now he’s running to fight @ksi. This boy never wanted no smoke. Fr.” – Rahman Jr. captioned the video.

Jake has fired back and now has some sparring video of his own. This time, it is an unedited clip from a five-round spar with Rahman.

Full 5 rounds of sparring from 2.5 years ago. No edits. People love to make clip outs to make themselves feel better but I always give you all the truth! https://t.co/vTTEPrW3lA — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 7, 2022

“Full 5 rounds of sparring from 2.5 years ago. No edits. People love to make clip-outs to make themselves feel better but I always give you all the truth!”

Jake Paul took to social media to claim that both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman dropped the ball by failing to meet him in the ring.

“First Tommy fumbled and now Hasim Rahman crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans.” – Paul wrote.

Time will tell where Paul goes from here. His bid to serve as a last-minute replacement opponent for KSI fell through as rapper Swarmz has taken that spot.

