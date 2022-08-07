Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story

Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic.

Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.

“Iron” Mike also claimed that UFC President Dana White was offered substantial money to promote the biopic but he turned it down out of loyalty to Tyson.

Mike Tyson also has a supporter in UFC welterweight Nate Diaz.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Tyson blasted Hulu and accused the Mike producer of lying about his life rights.

“F*ck you @hulu”

“[That’s] a flat-out lie. My life rights option expired years ago. Hulu nor any of their supercilious team ever tried to engage in any negotiations with this Black man. In their eyes I am still just a n—-r on the auction block ready to be sold for their profit without any regard for my worth or my family,” Tyson wrote.

“They say this story is an exploration of a Black man. It’s more like an exploitation of a Black man. Hulu thinks their tracks are covered by hiring Black sacrificial lambs to play the part as frontmen for their backdoor robbery is appalling. I will always remember this blatant disregard of my dignity.”

Tyson has garnered the support of many within the MMA community. He is good friends with Dana White and he has attended a slew of MMA events from various promotions. The general consensus among the combat sports circles is that Hulu is in the wrong here.

