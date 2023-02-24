Report | Dana White’s Power Slap set to lose current TV time slot behind AEW Dynamite

It has been reported that Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to lose it’s current TV time slot behind AEW Dynamite.

The often controversial series first debuted on January 18th and has had mixed reviews.

UFC President, Dana White, announced the launch of Power Slap back in November of 2022.

‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ premiered on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 on TBS. The eight-part reality series follows athletes competing to earn a spot in the cast house, the first Power Slap rankings, in matches and ultimately world recognition.

‘Power Slap’ has had mixed reviews, which are controversial at best, with only 295,000 viewers for the debut it climbed to 413,000 viewers in week 2. The third episode saw a viewing audience of only 284,000. Weeks four and five had 275,000 viewers, with 309,000 tuning in for week 6.

‘Power Slap’ held the time-slot immediately following the popular American professional wrestling television program AEW Dynamite, on Wednesday nights on TBS.

The president of AEW (All Elite Wrestling), Tony Khan, recently announced that AEW All Access will begin airing after Dynamite beginning in March. Adam Cole, a popular wrestler who competes in the organization will return to the ring on premier night.

Which begs the question? What will happen to ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’?

There has been no confirmation from the UFC or TBS as to if the sport will continue or if it will be terminated after its initial run.

Chairman and chief content officer of Warner Bros., (who owns TBS), Kathleen Finch, spoke to ‘Deadline’ about ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ and the controversy that surrounded it, especially after Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife on New Years Eve:

“Of course. Yes. This is an experiment. The goal is, we are making shows for our fans, that’s who we work for. Fans of wrestling have a lot of overlap with the fans of this and it’s huge on social media so the idea really is, if we can take something that’s huge on social, bring it to a linear audience giving the fans what they want.”

Perhaps the experiment is coming to a close.

Have you been watching ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’? Would you like to see the series continue?

