Jake Paul reacts after Eddie Hearn files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations: “I’m 5-0 in lawsuits”

Jake Paul is reacting after Eddie Hearn Files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations.

It was back in August of this year when Glenn Feldman, who was the lone official overseeing the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia, scored in favor of Usyk.

Prior to that match-up, back in April of this year, it was Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano with the end result seeing Taylor being awarded the split decision over Serrano. Feldman scored the fight 97-93 for Taylor.

In an ‘IFL TV’ interview, Jake Paul accused Feldman of being corrupt, and that he is being paid by Hearn’s promotion, ‘Matchroom Boxing’ to score fights in their favor. Paul’s comments were later removed from YouTube.

Eddie Hearn, who oversees the careers of some of boxings biggest names, including Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez, was not impressed with Paul’s comments and claims of match-fixing and decided to take action.

In speaking with ‘TMZ‘, Eddie Hearn’s attorney, Frank Salzano, had this to say:

“Both legally and ethically there is a clear line separating opinion from defamatory lies. Jake Paul knows that, and he purposely crossed that line when he wrongly accused Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn of fixing fights. … Nonetheless, he was still given an opportunity to retract his defamatory statements and refused to. Now he will face the legal consequences of his actions as Matchroom and Mr. Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100 million given the value and goodwill attached to the Matchroom business and the harmful nature of Mr. Paul’s comments.”

In response, Paul, seemingly not concerned about the pending lawsuit, spoke with ‘MMA Junkie‘ saying:

“I have this fight coming up Oct. 29, and my lawyers are dealing with that. I don’t really even put any thought into it – don’t care. I get sued all the time for stupid sh*t. I’m 5-0 in lawsuits, and I’m 5-0 in the ring. So I got all the time in the world, all the money in the world, and I’m just focused on Oct. 29.”

Jake Paul (5-0) does indeed have a boxing match coming up on Saturday October 29th when he meets Anderson Silva at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

What do you think of Hearn bringing a lawsuit against ‘The Problem Child’? Do you agree with Paul that ‘Matchroom Boxing’ is fixing fights?

