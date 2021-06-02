Jake Paul reacts after booking boxing match with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted after officially booking his upcoming boxing match with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul and Woodley have been rumored to fight ever since Paul knocked out Woodley’s friend and teammate Ben Askren in April for Triller Fight Club, and the fight will now take place on August 28 on Showtime PPV. Following the announcement of the bout, Paul took to his social media to react to the new booking. Take a look at how “The Problem Child” reacted.

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list. August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

This boxing match between Paul and Woodley promises to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the summer. Say what you want about Paul, but the guy has become a serious draw in the world of combat sports with knockout wins in his first three pro boxing fights. Paul has looked solid in all three of his appearances inside the ring but fans were hoping he would get a step up in competition and he will get that in the form of Woodley.

Woodley may have lost his last four fights in the UFC before being released from the world’s leading MMA promotion, but he’s still a former UFC welterweight champion and a very experienced combat sports fighter. Though Woodley is now 39 years old, he says he still has something left in the tank and is hoping to go in there and finish Paul with punches. Paul has never really been hurt in his fights before but he has never really been tested, either, so it will be interesting to see what happens if Woodley is able to tag him.

