Jake Paul open to future boxing match against Canelo Alvarez: “The sky is the limit”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he is open to a future boxing match against pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez.

Paul is set to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in the biggest fight of his young boxing career to date. After beating Ben Askren in his last fight, Paul’s stardom has exploded in the combat sports world and he has become the biggest target for a number of MMA fighters and boxers just because of the big payday that fighting Paul brings. Paul has been quite successful so far in the ring with three straight wins and his hope is to keep winning fights and challenge the best boxers in the world.

Right now, the No. 1 P4P boxer on the planet is Alvarez, and while Paul isn’t anywhere close to fighting him anytime soon, his eventual goal is to get in there and mix it up with the champ. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul said that he is open to any future potential boxing matches, but he specifically pointed out a future fight against Alvarez.

“I’m open-minded and I think anything is possible. I think I could be fighting against Canelo Alvarez for the WBC or WBO championship belt. Really, the sky is the limit. It’s just about how serious I take it, and I do take it seriously, more seriously than 99% of those professional boxers out there,” Paul said.

“Why not, baby? Hey, a lot of people are afraid, right? They’re afraid to try, they’re afraid to get out of their seats, they’re afraid to do something different. But that’s them, that’s not me. I know that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to, and that’s why there’s a difference between successful and non-successful people in this world.”

