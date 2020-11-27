Jake Paul explains why a future fight with Conor McGregor is “bound to happen”

YouTuber Jake Paul has explained why he believes a boxing fight with MMA star Conor McGregor is in his future.

Paul is arguably one of the most polarizing figures on the YouTube platform, but after his successful boxing debut against AnEsonGib back in January, he’s made it crystal clear that he isn’t going anywhere. The younger Paul brother will now step into the ring once again to fight former NBA favorite Nate Robinson on this weekend’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard.

However, during an interview with CBS Sports, Jake decided to look ahead to the future for what could be another blockbuster celebrity showdown.

“Yeah I mean, look, it’s bound to happen,” Paul said. “At the end of the day this is a business and we’re talking about pay-per-view buys. This fight on Saturday has already shattered pay-per-view pre-sale records, by far. McGregor has that same pay-per-view draw, I have that same pay-per-view draw, and I think after I take down a couple more opponents Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor is gonna be undeniable.

“There’s no other fighter with as big of a platform as me that’s calling him out right now. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao will destroy him, it’ll be another embarrassing night for him just like when he got embarrassed by Floyd. So, Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen. I know he’s seeing these interviews, I know he’s seeing the s***-talking. It’s gonna happen.”

Paul also took part in another interview recently in which he also went after members of the MMA community.

“That level of competition is harder than what these MMA guys are bringing. These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to focus on elbows and kicks and jiu-jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense and all this extra stuff,” Paul said to Barstool Sports. “I’m only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now. I’m ready for these guys right now. So, Ben Askren, Masvidal, the McGregor’s they’re going to get the smoke and people will see. I have to prove myself. I’m talking a lot. I know I’m talking a lot but it’s because I’m confident.

“So, November 28 it will be the first steppingstone of ‘wow he beat an actual athlete.’ Then after that, once I take down a professional MMA fighter,” Paul continued. “People will be like, I think that’s when people will turn their heads and be like ‘ok, this kid wasn’t just saying sh*t to blow smoke.’”

