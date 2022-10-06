Jake Paul down for difficult matchups after Anderson Silva, but still interested in boxing KSI: “I can step in there and knock them out”

Despite his want for better competition, Jake Paul is still down to box his longtime YouTube foe KSI.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his rematch with Tyron Woodley last December. In that outing, Paul ended the rivalry with a brutal sixth-round knockout. Since that time, he’s taken some time off due to several canceled comeback fights.

Thankfully, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is finally set to return later this month against Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ has defeated notable names, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring since leaving the UFC in 2020.

The matchup with the Brazilian currently has the YouTuber as the underdog for the first time in his career. If one listens to Paul, that’s exactly what he wants. He’s noted that his goal is to increase his level of competition every time he steps into the boxing ring.

If Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva on October 29th, he intends to continue increasing his level of competition. However, he’s also willing to take a one-off bout to settle a longtime feud. That feud is his ongoing rivalry with fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI.

In an interview with MMAFighting, the 25-year-old discussed his rivalry with ‘The Nightmare’. In the interview, Paul ripped KSI, who previously returned in August by boxing two men in one night. The Ohio native made it clear that he doesn’t take his YouTube foe seriously, and is ready to end the rivalry.

“This opens the floodgates to a lot of competition, a lot of call outs, a lot bigger fights,” Paul stated. “It’s exciting. However, if someone’s talking s***, at the end of the day, and I can step in there and knock them out and make a ton of money, like you said it’s prize fighting, so if KSI wants to volunteer for his own death, I’m not going to be the one to tell him no.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He concluded, “He fought ‘two guys in one night.’ It was the cheesiest, stupidest thing. It was such a waste of everyone’s time and money. I have a responsibility to my fans to put on really big fights that are wars with really good matchups and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

While the YouTuber-turned-boxers might want to settle their business, they’re both a bit busy at the moment. Paul is slated to face Anderson Silva this month, while KSI has stated he intends to return in January.

