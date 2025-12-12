Former UFC star Francis Ngannou set for ‘special fight,’ claims PFL boss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 12, 2025
Francis Ngannou, UFC, motorcycle crash

Francis Ngannou hasn’t competed in the PFL SmartCage since Oct. 2024, but his next fight will be “special” if you believe the promotion’s CEO.

The last time Ngannou competed in MMA, he flattened Renan Fereira to win the symbolic PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Championship. Since that time, PFL has gone in a more clear direction with main titles for each division. While many have wondered when Ngannou will be a part of PFL’s new vision, the company’s CEO John Martin is optimistic.

Martin recently appeared on MMA Junkie Radio and he made a bold promise for Ngannou’s next bout.

“Francis has one more fight on his contract and I’m looking forward to putting on a really, really special fight for him. So you’re going to see him fighting in 2026,” Martin said. “Then, we need to talk to Francis about what his future is after that. He’s 39 years old. I don’t know how long he wants to fight for. I don’t know if he has continued ambition in MMA or whether he wants to go back to boxing a little bit.

“He’s been an incredible ambassador for us in our venture for PFL Africa, where he’s developed to help develop the sport in the continent of Africa. He’s been hugely influential there. So we appreciate anything and everything Francis has done for us on that front. I’d like to be in business with him there for the considerable future. Look, it’s going to be about continuing to identify and build stars and do that in a way where we’re providing the athletes with tools and capabilities that we haven’t been able to do in the past, all in the spirit of just trying to delight fans.”

Ngannou left UFC as the promotion’s heavyweight champion back in early 2023. “The Predator” secured two lucrative boxing matches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, as well as his PFL contract.

Many are of the belief that Ngannou will eventually collide with Vadim Nemkov, who will face Ferreira for the vacant PFL Heavyweight Championship on Saturday.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Dana White and Francis Ngannou

UFC boss Dana White was thrilled when PFL signed Francis Ngannou

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 11, 2025
Dana White and Francis Ngannou exchange greetings at the UFC 270 press conference
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou responds to Dana White claims about a physical altercation: "We shouldn't have gone this way"

Dylan Bowker - December 10, 2025

Francis Ngannou has since offered up his response to Dana White after the latter made inflammatory claims about the former, which centered on the heavyweight fighter reportedly getting physical with the UFC CEO. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ngannou responded to a multitude of related questions Helwani had for the standout combat sports athlete regarding those aforementioned recent comments that White made.

Dakota Ditcheva
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dakota Ditcheva set to face former Bellator title challenger on Usman Nurmagomedov-headlined PFL card

Curtis Calhoun - November 24, 2025

Former PFL women’s flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva will return to the SmartCage against a dangerous former Bellator standout.

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman
Francis Ngannou

Kamaru Usman doesn't believe Dana White's story about Francis Ngannou altercation

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025

Kamaru Usman isn’t convinced by Dana White saying that Francis Ngannou physically grabbed him once during an altercation.

Vadim Nemkov celebrates after a win at PFL vs. Bellator, opposite Cris Cyborg walking out
MMA News

Vadim Nemkov set to face Francis Ngannou's former rival, Cris Cyborg features at PFL Lyon

Curtis Calhoun - November 19, 2025

Vadim Nemkov and Cris Cyborg, two of the greatest Bellator fighters of all time, will feature on the same card on December 13th.

Dana White and Francis Ngannou exchange greetings at the UFC 270 press conference

Dana White says he and Francis Ngannou nearly fought in UFC office at the height of bad blood

Curtis Calhoun - November 18, 2025
Francis Ngannou Tom Aspinall eye poke
Tom Aspinall

Francis Ngannou shares interesting take on Tom Aspinall's eye poke fiasco at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 10, 2025

Francis Ngannou has weighed in on the UFC 321 controversy involving Tom Aspinall.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou would destroy Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou would knock Jake Paul out cold if the two boxed.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou side-by-side
Francis Ngannou

UFC star questions why Francis Ngannou turned down Jake Paul fight offer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 5, 2025

One emerging UFC contender is baffled after Francis Ngannou declined a boxing match against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou "was so confused" by Jake Paul's fight offer: "Don’t disrespect me like that"

Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025

Francis Ngannou recently weighed in on some recent reports centred on him potentially taking on a fight with Jake Paul in less than two weeks’ time.