Former UFC star Francis Ngannou set for ‘special fight,’ claims PFL boss

Francis Ngannou hasn’t competed in the PFL SmartCage since Oct. 2024, but his next fight will be “special” if you believe the promotion’s CEO.

The last time Ngannou competed in MMA, he flattened Renan Fereira to win the symbolic PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Championship. Since that time, PFL has gone in a more clear direction with main titles for each division. While many have wondered when Ngannou will be a part of PFL’s new vision, the company’s CEO John Martin is optimistic.

Martin recently appeared on MMA Junkie Radio and he made a bold promise for Ngannou’s next bout.

“Francis has one more fight on his contract and I’m looking forward to putting on a really, really special fight for him. So you’re going to see him fighting in 2026,” Martin said. “Then, we need to talk to Francis about what his future is after that. He’s 39 years old. I don’t know how long he wants to fight for. I don’t know if he has continued ambition in MMA or whether he wants to go back to boxing a little bit.

“He’s been an incredible ambassador for us in our venture for PFL Africa, where he’s developed to help develop the sport in the continent of Africa. He’s been hugely influential there. So we appreciate anything and everything Francis has done for us on that front. I’d like to be in business with him there for the considerable future. Look, it’s going to be about continuing to identify and build stars and do that in a way where we’re providing the athletes with tools and capabilities that we haven’t been able to do in the past, all in the spirit of just trying to delight fans.”

Ngannou left UFC as the promotion’s heavyweight champion back in early 2023. “The Predator” secured two lucrative boxing matches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, as well as his PFL contract.

Many are of the belief that Ngannou will eventually collide with Vadim Nemkov, who will face Ferreira for the vacant PFL Heavyweight Championship on Saturday.