Pros react after Anthony Joshua KO’s Jake Paul: “Tank would have Knocked him out faster!”

By Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025
Tonight’s Netflix Boxing special in Miami was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul.

Joshua (29-4) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September of last year. Prior to that setback, the former Olympic Gold medalist had reeled off four straight victories which included knockout wins over Robert Helenius and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul (12-2) had most previously competed in June of this year, where he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision. ‘The Problem Child’ entered tonight’s bout riding a six-fight winning streak, this while earning victories over Mike Tyson, Mike Perry, Ryan Bourland, Andre August and Nate Diaz.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Joshua’ bout resulted in a much longer contest then most fans and analysts were anticipating. Although Jake spent a large majority of the fight running around to avoid the big shots of Joshua, that gameplan ultimately paid dividends as ‘The Problem Child’ was able to keep the fight going well into round six. However, Anthony Joshua eventually began to find a home for his power shots, and after dropping Jake Paul twice in round five, ultimately finished his opponent off with two more knockdowns in round six. It wasn’t the most impressive showing for either man, but at least the fight looked real.

Official Results: Anthony Joshua def. Jake Paul via KO (punches) at 1:31 of Round 6

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Paul vs. Joshua’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Anthony Joshua defeating Jake Paul this evening in Miami:

Who would you like to see Joshua fight next following his KO victory over Paul this evening in Miami?

