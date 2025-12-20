Pros react after Anthony Joshua KO’s Jake Paul: “Tank would have Knocked him out faster!”

Tonight’s Netflix Boxing special in Miami was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul.

Joshua (29-4) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September of last year. Prior to that setback, the former Olympic Gold medalist had reeled off four straight victories which included knockout wins over Robert Helenius and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul (12-2) had most previously competed in June of this year, where he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision. ‘The Problem Child’ entered tonight’s bout riding a six-fight winning streak, this while earning victories over Mike Tyson, Mike Perry, Ryan Bourland, Andre August and Nate Diaz.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Joshua’ bout resulted in a much longer contest then most fans and analysts were anticipating. Although Jake spent a large majority of the fight running around to avoid the big shots of Joshua, that gameplan ultimately paid dividends as ‘The Problem Child’ was able to keep the fight going well into round six. However, Anthony Joshua eventually began to find a home for his power shots, and after dropping Jake Paul twice in round five, ultimately finished his opponent off with two more knockdowns in round six. It wasn’t the most impressive showing for either man, but at least the fight looked real.

Official Results: Anthony Joshua def. Jake Paul via KO (punches) at 1:31 of Round 6

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Paul vs. Joshua’ below:

AJ must be feeling some serious pressure right now, surely this is scarier than any of his big fights 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 20, 2025

Not a fan of this Netflix production for the fights seems real poor or is that just me? — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 20, 2025

Everyone is saying IF Jake Paul wins the fight is fixed! WELL what happens if the paid fighter goes rogue against the script and sleeps Jake?! Does Paul and his team sue? Or just take the L and walk off with the experience? Who you got winning?!#PaulJoshua #Netflix #boxing — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 20, 2025

Can we not have the national anthem at sporting events anymore? Let’s just see the goddamn fight — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 20, 2025

Did he just walk out with Tekachi 69?! Oh PLEASE put him to sleep quick Anthony! PLEASE!!#PaulJoshua — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 20, 2025

He’s walked out with a known grass!!! — DT (@darrentill2) December 20, 2025

20 years of hard hard training down the grid — DT (@darrentill2) December 20, 2025

Hate that I’m watching this — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 20, 2025

Jake was brave or stupid to get in that ring with Joshua — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 20, 2025

Joshuas size is knocking Jake around the ring. #jakepaulvsanthonyjoshua — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 20, 2025

Jake Paul is already proving that boxing as a sport is kinda bullshit if you just refuse to play the game — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) December 20, 2025

Wrestling is king — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) December 20, 2025

This Joshua v Paul fight is….weird. By weird I mean Joshua isn’t cutting ring off or throwing serious punches. Not a single straight right hand. Get your money boys. 🤔 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 20, 2025

Ah man never mind he sure was Trippin for getting in there. Joshua is too big for Jake Jake’s already getting tired at the end of the fourth going into the fifth lotta weird stuff falling to the ground. Gotta find a new way to train for size not mattering. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 20, 2025

Scared — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 20, 2025

Jake Paul shot more double-legs in a boxing match than I did in my entire UFC career. 😆 #JakeJoshua — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 20, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Anthony Joshua defeating Jake Paul this evening in Miami:

Cool to see it’s real lol — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 20, 2025

NOW THAT!! Was a RIGHT HAND!!!#PaulJoshua — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 20, 2025

The big debacle!!!!! It’s not a belt it’s a necklace!!!!! — DT (@darrentill2) December 20, 2025

Tank would have Knocked him out faster!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 20, 2025

Overall, it was an awkward fight and a disappointing performance by both men. #jakepaulvsanthonyjoshua — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 20, 2025

Who would you like to see Joshua fight next following his KO victory over Paul this evening in Miami?