Anthony Joshua finishes Jake Paul in Round 6 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025
Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul, Boxing, KO, Results

A heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul takes center stage this evening at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Joshua (28-4) will be competing for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September of last year. Prior to that setback, the former Olympic Gold medalist had reeled off four straight victories which included knockout wins over Robert Helenius and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul (12-1) was most previously seen in action in June of this year, where he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision. ‘The Problem Child’ is currently riding a six-fight winning streak, this while earning victories over Mike Tyson, Mike Perry, Ryan Bourland, Andre August and Nate Diaz.

Round one of this heavyweight contest begins and Anthony Joshua quickly takes the center of the ring. Jake Paul circles along the outside. Joshua with a snapping jab that falls short. He goes to the body with a left hook. Paul with a jab. ‘AJ’ with a jab to the body in return. He swings and misses with a big left hook. Jake with a right hand over the top. Joshua with a jab. The fighters clinch and Paul falls into the ropes. We restart and Jake comes forward with a double jab to the body. Anthony Joshua looks to close the distance. He lands a right jab to the chest. Now a big right hand over the top. Jake Paul avoided the brunt of that shot. Another jab to the chest by Joshua. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this heavyweight main event begins and Anthony Joshua lands a left jab. Jake Paul goes to the body. ‘AJ’ misses with a big right. He attempts another that also misses the mark. Joshua with a left jab to the chest. Paul leaps in with a left. He looks for a 1-2 but Paul slips and forces the clinch. We reset and Joshua comes forward with three left jabs. Jake is just running around for the most part. Anthony Joshua closes the distance and comes in with a right. Jake Paul slips that punch and clinches up. ‘AJ’ with a combination to close out round two.

Round three begins and Anthony Joshua with a left hook. He continues to press and lands a right hook now. Jake Paul with a sneaky left. A right to the body by Joshua. He’s working his left jab now. Paul with a nice right uppercut. He lands a good left jab now. Joshua rips the body before the referee forces the fighters to break. ‘AJ’ continues to press the action, but he’s struggling to land his power shots. He rips the body of Paul with a left hook. The bell rings to end round three.

Round four of this heavyweight headliner begins and Anthony Joshua lands a jab. Jake Paul with a right over the top. ‘The Problem Child’ with a 1-2 and then a jab. He’s landing here. Joshua with a lead jab. The fighters clinch and trade body shots. ‘AJ’ with a double jab. Paul slips and falls to the floor. He’s back up and Joshua is walking him down. ‘AJ’ misses with a right. He lands an uppercut. Jake Paul with another slip. Joshua is not happy, and neither is the crowd. We restart after a minute long break and Jake Paul lands a jab to the body. A left hook now. Joshua with a body shot. Paul drops to a knee. More body shots from ‘AJ’ while Paul is down. The referee is warning both men now. This is ridiculous. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth round begins and Anthony Joshua lands a big combination. Paul once again manages to get on the floor. ‘AJ’ rips the body of his downed opponent once again. We restart. Paul with a good flurry. Joshua drops Paul but not in dramatic fashion. ‘The Problem Child’ is back up and Joshua rocks him with another right and Paul is down again. An eight count but Paul survives. Jake with a good right over the top. Joshua answers with one of his own. A pair of rights and then a left to end the round for ‘AJ’.

Round six begins and Anthony Joshua with a left. He corners Paul. A big right sends Paul down again. He opts to continue after getting up from another eight count. A big uppercut and then an overhand right from ‘AJ’. Jake Paul sticks out his tongue. A big right hand and Paul is down again. This one is over.

Official Results: Anthony Joshua def. Jake Paul via KO in Round 6

Who would you like to see Joshua fight next following his knockout victory over Paul this evening in Miami?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Jake Paul, Broken Jaw, Anthony Joshua, knockout, boxing

Jake Paul suffers broken jaw in knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025
Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul, Boxing, KO, Pros react
Boxing News

Pros react after Anthony Joshua KO's Jake Paul: "Tank would have Knocked him out faster!"

Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025

Tonight’s Netflix Boxing special in Miami was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul.

Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Boxing, TKO, Pros react
Boxing News

Pros react after Anderson Silva TKO's Tyron Woodley: "Still got it!"

Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Joshua’ main card featured a cruiserweight bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Anderson Silva boxing workout
Boxing News

Anderson Silva TKO's Tyron Woodley (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 19, 2025

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Joshua’ event features a cruiserweight bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Eddie Hearn speaks at a press conference, opposite Dana White on stage at a media event
Dana White

Eddie Hearn shocked over Dana White's alleged fighter pay in Zuffa Boxing

Curtis Calhoun - December 19, 2025

Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn alleges Dana White is at the center of a new controversy over fighter pay under Zuffa Boxing.

Tom Aspinall appears at the UFC 321 press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua

Tom Aspinall calls Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua 'good for all of us' despite fan backlash

Curtis Calhoun - December 19, 2025
Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Anderson Silva reflects on squashing beef with Chael Sonnen: 'He's not a bad guy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 19, 2025

Anderson Silva is happy that his relationship with Chael Sonnen is on far better terms these days.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua staredown
Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul blasts Francis Ngannou comparison before Anthony Joshua fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 19, 2025

Jake Paul has slammed those who are comparing him to Francis Ngannou ahead of his showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua at an open workout
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua hits back at Tyson Fury's harsh criticism over 'killing' Jake Paul

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025

Anthony Joshua responded to Tyson Fury’s critical remarks over his threats to potentially kill Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match.

Conor McGregor at the UFC 264 press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off
Boxing News

Conor McGregor teases 'colossal' bet on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will keep a keen eye on Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.