Anthony Joshua finishes Jake Paul in Round 6 (Video)

A heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul takes center stage this evening at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Joshua (28-4) will be competing for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September of last year. Prior to that setback, the former Olympic Gold medalist had reeled off four straight victories which included knockout wins over Robert Helenius and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul (12-1) was most previously seen in action in June of this year, where he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision. ‘The Problem Child’ is currently riding a six-fight winning streak, this while earning victories over Mike Tyson, Mike Perry, Ryan Bourland, Andre August and Nate Diaz.

Anthony Joshua has entered the ring for the first time in over a year 👊🇬🇧🔥 Live NOW on Netflix‼️#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/dXNreJ25vh — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

Jake Paul has entered the lions den with 6ix9ine🦁👊 Live NOW on Netflix‼️#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/HkyqEJgF7N — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

Round one of this heavyweight contest begins and Anthony Joshua quickly takes the center of the ring. Jake Paul circles along the outside. Joshua with a snapping jab that falls short. He goes to the body with a left hook. Paul with a jab. ‘AJ’ with a jab to the body in return. He swings and misses with a big left hook. Jake with a right hand over the top. Joshua with a jab. The fighters clinch and Paul falls into the ropes. We restart and Jake comes forward with a double jab to the body. Anthony Joshua looks to close the distance. He lands a right jab to the chest. Now a big right hand over the top. Jake Paul avoided the brunt of that shot. Another jab to the chest by Joshua. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this heavyweight main event begins and Anthony Joshua lands a left jab. Jake Paul goes to the body. ‘AJ’ misses with a big right. He attempts another that also misses the mark. Joshua with a left jab to the chest. Paul leaps in with a left. He looks for a 1-2 but Paul slips and forces the clinch. We reset and Joshua comes forward with three left jabs. Jake is just running around for the most part. Anthony Joshua closes the distance and comes in with a right. Jake Paul slips that punch and clinches up. ‘AJ’ with a combination to close out round two.

Round three begins and Anthony Joshua with a left hook. He continues to press and lands a right hook now. Jake Paul with a sneaky left. A right to the body by Joshua. He’s working his left jab now. Paul with a nice right uppercut. He lands a good left jab now. Joshua rips the body before the referee forces the fighters to break. ‘AJ’ continues to press the action, but he’s struggling to land his power shots. He rips the body of Paul with a left hook. The bell rings to end round three.

Round four of this heavyweight headliner begins and Anthony Joshua lands a jab. Jake Paul with a right over the top. ‘The Problem Child’ with a 1-2 and then a jab. He’s landing here. Joshua with a lead jab. The fighters clinch and trade body shots. ‘AJ’ with a double jab. Paul slips and falls to the floor. He’s back up and Joshua is walking him down. ‘AJ’ misses with a right. He lands an uppercut. Jake Paul with another slip. Joshua is not happy, and neither is the crowd. We restart after a minute long break and Jake Paul lands a jab to the body. A left hook now. Joshua with a body shot. Paul drops to a knee. More body shots from ‘AJ’ while Paul is down. The referee is warning both men now. This is ridiculous. The horn sounds to end round four.

JAKE JUST HURT AJ OMG😳😳#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/8U5jzbuuG1 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

The fifth round begins and Anthony Joshua lands a big combination. Paul once again manages to get on the floor. ‘AJ’ rips the body of his downed opponent once again. We restart. Paul with a good flurry. Joshua drops Paul but not in dramatic fashion. ‘The Problem Child’ is back up and Joshua rocks him with another right and Paul is down again. An eight count but Paul survives. Jake with a good right over the top. Joshua answers with one of his own. A pair of rights and then a left to end the round for ‘AJ’.

Round six begins and Anthony Joshua with a left. He corners Paul. A big right sends Paul down again. He opts to continue after getting up from another eight count. A big uppercut and then an overhand right from ‘AJ’. Jake Paul sticks out his tongue. A big right hand and Paul is down again. This one is over.

THE REF HAS SEEN ENOUGH!!! ANTHONY JOSHUA GETS THE KO AGAINST JAKE PAUL IN ROUND 6! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/m5Y2VJ8to3 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 20, 2025

Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in the 6th #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/RZPGtBh38w — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

Official Results: Anthony Joshua def. Jake Paul via KO in Round 6

Who would you like to see Joshua fight next following his knockout victory over Paul this evening in Miami?