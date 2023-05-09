search

Jake Paul says Nate Diaz is a “do-or-die” fight for his boxing career: “I have to leave it all on the line”

By Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Jake Paul says his fight against Nate Diaz is do-or-die for his boxing career.

Jake Paul

Ever since Paul became a pro boxer, many have been critical of him and assumed that his career as a prize fighter wouldn’t last long. After suffering his first career loss at the hands of Tommy Fury, many wondered if ‘The Problem’ child would continue competing in the squared circle. However, those doubts were recently answered when it was announced that Paul will box Diaz on August 5 in Dallas, Texas.

Although Paul is going back to boxing MMA fighters, he knows that if he loses to Diaz his career as a boxer is likely over. With that being said, this a pivotal fight for the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“100 percent, I’m filled with vengeance, ambition, hunger, (and) drive more than ever before. I have a lot to prove, two chips on each shoulder and it’s do-or-die for me, truly this fight is do-or-die, I have to leave it all on the line,” Paul said at the press conference. “I think that is the same as Nate Diaz, he’s leaving the UFC on a win, he wants to come into this game, make a bunch of money, knock out the YouTuber kid, and then go back to finish his legacy off. That is why this is such an amazing fight. I just lost and if he beats me, then where does that leave me? It’s two people who can’t lose, who don’t want to lose, who never back down and keep on fighting. That is why this is war, and I’m ready for war.”

After Jake Paul said that, he was then asked if he would retire and be done with boxing if he loses, which he says is the case.

“In my mind, that’s how I’m treating it,” Paul added.

That no doubt adds to the stakes for the August 5th fight.

Do you think Jake Paul will beat Nate Diaz on August 5?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

