search

Belal Muhammad reveals ankle injury heading into UFC 288 win over Gilbert Burns: “I had to push through it”

By Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad had to fight through an injury on Saturday night.

Belal Muhammad

‘Remember the Name’ made his return to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 288 over the weekend. There, Muhammad faced former welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns. ‘Durinho’ entered the contest off lopsided victories over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny in the first half of 2023.

However, the Brazilian’s winning streak came to an end on Saturday. Muhammad dominated the former title challenger, as Burns was seemingly dealing with a shoulder injury. The Chicago native wound up winning by unanimous decision, moving his undefeated streak to 10. In that stretch, Muhammad scored wins over names such as Sean Brady, and Stephen Thompson.

As it turns out, Belal Muhammad was fighting with a brutal ankle sprain at UFC 288. During fight week, some fans online noticed that the welterweight’s ankle was badly swollen. Now, in an interview with ESPN, Muhammad admitted that he was fighting hurt and that he suffered the injury weeks ago.

However, the ankle injury was reaggravated during the fight week. Nonetheless, Muhammad didn’t view pulling out of the contest as an option and decided to fight on.

Gilbert Burns Belal Muhammad

(via Cooper Neil/Zuffa LLC)

Belal Muhammad reveals ankle injury heading into UFC 288

“Yeah I mean, you go into fights all the time with injuries,” Belal Muhammad stated in the interview. “… When you rush things right away, I was trying to go balls to the wall in two weeks, injuries happen, stuff happens. But once it gets to fight night, I had to push through it because I knew once the adrenaline starts pumping you’re not going to really feel anything anyway. For me to take a fight on two weeks’ notice to try and pull out the week of, bro that would give me the worst look ever.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to let that happen’. God makes things happen for a reason, God pushes everything for a reason. He tests his strongest soldiers, and if we could get through this we could get through anything. Thankfully, we got through it.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Belal Muhammad fight next? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Gilbert Burns

Related

Belal Muhammad responds after once again being dubbed a “racist” by Colby Covington: “Lawyers can’t help you”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023
Colby Covington, Ali Abdelaziz, Kamaru Usman, UFC 235
Belal Muhammad

Colby Covington claims “clear scumbag” Ali Abdelaziz was the only one who profited from Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad: “I just feel sorry”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Colby Covington has called out Ali Abdelaziz as the only person who benefited from the match-up between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Last weekend, Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns via decision in a big welterweight […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288
Belal Muhammad

What's next for the stars of UFC 288?

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2023

The UFC returned to Newark, New Jersey on Saturday for UFC 288 which saw the men’s bantamweight title on the line. In the main event, Aljamain Sterling was looking to defend his bantamweight title for […]

Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, UFC
Colby Covington

Colby Covington slams 'Racist' Belal Muhammad after UFC 288 win: "He's going to have to fight again"

Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington doesn’t believe he’ll be seeing Belal Muhammad any time soon. ‘Remember the Name’ returned to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 288 over the weekend. There Muhammad faced […]

Gilbert Burns Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns reacts following loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 288: “Stop the hate and start to appreciate“

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

Gilbert Burns is gracious in defeat and injury. Burns was in action this past Saturday night (May 6) for a welterweight showdown against Belal Muhammad. The action emanated from the Prudential Center in Newark, New […]

Dana White Belal Muhammad Gilbert Burns

Dana White reacts to Burns vs. Muhammad, confirms Belal is next for the winner of Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC 288: "That was a very poor bout"

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 288 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight fight featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Belal Muhammad. Burns (22-6 MMA) was making a quick turnaround this evening in Newark, having recently scoring a decision […]

Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

UFC 288 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Muhammad (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eight-fight unbeaten streak, his latest […]

Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad vows to "break" Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 and secure a title shot: "There's no more hiding, the king is here"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Belal Muhammad is confident he will finish Gilbert Burns and secure a title shot at UFC 288. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card from Newark, New Jersey, Muhammad and Burns stepped up on […]

Belal Muhammad, Gilbert Burns
Exclusive MMA Interviews

UFC 288 | Pro fighters make their picks for Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Cole Shelton - May 4, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 288, a five-round welterweight bout goes down on short notice as Belal Muhammad takes on Gilbert Burns. Heading into the scrap, Burns is a -132 favorite while ‘Remember The […]