Jake Paul eyes two-fight deal with Conor McGregor after he KO’s Nate Diaz: “One boxing, one MMA in PFL”

By Cole Shelton - May 11, 2023

Jake Paul is planning to secure a two-fight deal with Conor McGregor after he KO’s Nate Diaz.

Paul is set to headline a DAZN boxing pay-per-view against Diaz on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It’s an intriguing matchup and one the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he will win by KO. If he does knockout Diaz, he believes it will be a statement victory and leave McGregor no choice to fight him next as he KO’d the guy that he couldn’t.

“(Diaz) wants to beat me, then go back to the UFC and fight Conor,” Paul said to TMZ Sports. “I’mma knock him out, do what Conor couldn’t do, and then Conor’s gonna have no choice (but) to make the biggest fight in combat sports, which would be me versus him, as long as his boss and his dad lets him do it. So that’s what’s funny about it is he’s gonna have to get permission. But I’m my own boss, and I get to make my own decisions, and I would love to see that fight and make that fight happen.”

When Jake Paul was asked if the fight against Conor McGregor would be boxing or in MMA, the American is hopeful to do both. He knows if they agree to a two-fight deal, one in boxing and one in MMA, both would be massive pay-per-view and box office successes.

“Or we could do a two-part series. One boxing, one MMA in PFL. Make it happen, no problem,” Paul said about whether the fight would be boxing or MMA.

However, before either fight can happen, Paul will need to beat Diaz on August 5. Then, McGregor will need to get out of his UFC deal, which could be a hurdle as he has been vocal about the fact he will be a UFC fighter for the rest of his life.

Would you like to see Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

