Jake Paul claims $50M fight offer is being discussed with Conor McGregor’s team: “We’ve got proof of funds”

YouTuber turned boxing star Jake Paul claims that his team is in discussions with Conor McGregor’s over a $50M fight offer.

Paul has been the talk of the combat sports world after he picked up a brutal knockout victory over former NBA star Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard last month.

In the wake of that win, Paul has called out a host of MMA stars, such as Dillon Danis, Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, Michael Bisping, and most notably, McGregor.

While McGregor has yet to even acknowledge the possibility of a fight with Paul, the YouTuber isn’t letting up. Last week, he claimed to have made a $50M offer to McGregor, and provided “proof of funds” to the Irishman’s team.

He also sent McGregor a direct message on Instagram, which the Irishman seemingly left on read.

Speaking to TMZ recently, Paul reiterated that, contrary to McGregor’s apparent disinterest in the fight, talks are underway with his team.

“It’s real as f*ck,” Paul said when asked if his $50M offer to McGregor is on the level. “I’m backed by billionaires—commercial real estate billionaires. We’ve got proof of funds. I’ll show you.”

Paul then showed a document on his phone that he claimed proves his offer to McGregor is legitimate.

“It’s some real deal shit,” Paul said. “He’s a p*ssy, bro. He’s a little bitch. This is the biggest fight offer he’s ever been offered. [He’s given me] radio silence. We’re talking to his team. He looked at my DM on Instagram, but we’re talking to his team. When we sent them the proof of funds, they put their tails between their ass and they’re like ‘oh shit, this little crazy kid ain’t playing.'”

Do you think Jake Paul will ultimately convince Conor McGregor to accept this fight? If so, how do you see it going?