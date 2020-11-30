Daniel Cormier believes Jake Paul would “beat up” Dillon Danis

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Jake Paul would “beat up” Dillon Danis if the two ever end up fighting in a boxing match.

In the wake of Paul’s knockout win over Nate Robinson at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event, there have been numerous athletes taking to social media to call Paul out. We’ve seen NHL players including Ryan Reaves and Evander Kane call Paul out, not to mention numerous other MMA fighters and boxers. One of those fighters is Danis, the outspoken Bellator fighter who has made it known he is interested in stepping into the ring with Paul. And Paul seems like he’s interested in the fight, too.

According to Cormier, Danis might be biting off more than he can chew. On this week’s edition of the “DC and Helwani” podcast, Cormier said that while he believes Paul would lose to Conor McGregor in a boxing match, he thinks Paul would beat Danis up. Check out what Cormier shared on his Instagram with his followers below.

“Conor McGregor beats Jake Paul in a boxing match, but Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis. Dillon does not need to fight Jake. He’ll get beat up,” Cormier said.

It’s important to remember that Cormier is referring to a straight boxing match and not to an MMA fight. If Dannis and Paul fought in mixed martial arts, it seems likely that Danis would be able to get the fight to the ground and implement his Brazilian jiu-jitsu. But in a boxing match, Paul has shown quite a bit of potential in his first two matches inside the ring this year. As for Danis, he trains his boxing but is not known for it. If he wants to test his skills on the feet, then maybe Paul is the guy go against.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Jake Paul would beat up Dillon Danis?