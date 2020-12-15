Game of Thrones star “The Mountain” slated for exhibition with pro boxer

Hafbor Thor Bjornsson, who played “The Mountain” on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, is slated to compete in a boxing exhibition match.

The hulking Icelandic actor, who is also record-collecting strongman, will take on Northern Ireland’s Steve Ward on January 16 in Reykjavik. The bout will be promoted by MTK Global, the same company that represents UFC middleweight contender Darren Till and heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury.

Bjornsson announced the news of his ring-shaking showdown on social media this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson)

“Super amped up to announce that I have my first exhibition match lined up for January 16th and it will be FREE to view-details on that coming soon,” Bjornsson wrote. “Stepping in the ring with a professional boxer will not only showcase what I have learned but also give me the opportunity to find out what I need to work on in the months to come. Very excited for this learning opportunity and to ‘roll with the punches'”

Bjornsson has yet to compete in the combat sports arena, but has long been linked to a collision with fellow strongman Eddie Hall. It appears he’ll get his feet wet in this fight with Ward before that happens.

Bjornsson also got a taste of the combat sports limelight in 2015, when he partook in a playful sparring session with former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor, who he absolutely towered over.

In Ward, Bjornsson will meet a professional boxer with a solid, 13-1 overall record. Three of the Irish pugilists 13 victories have come by way of knockout.

Will you be tuning in for this mammoth showdown between the Game of Thrones star Hafbor Thor Bjornsson and the pro boxer Steve Ward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.