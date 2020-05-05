‘The Mountain’ Thor Bjornsson to make combat sports debut opposite former World’s Strongest Man in 2021

Thor Bjornsson, also known as “The Mountain” on HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones”, will make his combat sports debut in September of 2021.

Bjornsson recently set a world record for deadlifting 1,104.54 pounds at his gym in Iceland. The mark broke the record which was previously held by former World’s Strongest Man, Eddie Hall.

Hall took exception to Thor Bjornsson receiving notoriety for his recent feat, claiming that the so called “achievement” took place outside of competition.

“Absolutely no legitimate sport would acknowledge World Records broken out of competition & you are undermining the very sport you are claiming to champion,” Hall wrote on Instagram. “I genuinely look forward to having my record broken & seeing what is possible. I think you are probably the man to do it, there’s no denying that & I’ll still shake your hand afterwards and say well done… if you do it under the appropriate conditions.”

Thor Bjornsson responded by calling Eddie Hall an “arrogant a–hole”, and shortly after breaking Hall’s record, proceeded to callout the Englishman for a fight.

“Core Sports just offered me a seven-figure contract,” Bjornsson claimed. “Eddie Hall has been running his mouth now for weeks and I know he got the same deal. So: Eddie, I just knocked out your record and now I’m ready to knock you out in the ring.”

Most recently Eddie Hall took to his official Instagram where he revealed that he has signed his end of the contract to fight ‘The Mountain’ in September of 2021.

“It’s on Thor Bjornsson!! I’ve signed the papers and it’s ‘OFFICIALLY’ on. Thanks to Core Sports World for the opportunity. Back up your bull. Big Love. The Beast.”

Most recently, ‘The Mountain’ took to his official Instagram page where he released the following poster for the contest, which is being billed as “The Heavyiest Boxing Match In History”.

“It’s official. September 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada, the Mountain vs the Beast. The next year and a half of my career will be solely dedicated towards this fight. I can’t wait to have my family ringside as I throw down. I’m coming for you Eddie Hall!”

Thor Bjornsson apparently walks around at a weight of 430 pounds. Meanwhile, Eddie Hall has recently been tipping the scales at around 370 pounds respectively.

Who are you picking to win this battle of Titans? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com May 4, 2020